Avion Grey, CEO and co-founder of Belong, a London-based wealth-building platform that aims to make long-term investment accessible to younger generations, swears by the power of a well-structured morning to drive productivity and focus.

Grey offers Entrepreneur UK readers her five morning routines that help sharpen focus, boost energy, and cultivate the mindset needed to conquer your goals.

Working at dawn before the world wakes up

"I love waking up early and getting started with my day before the rest of the 'working world' typically comes online. Why? Because it makes me feel like I'm winning from the outset and getting a head start on the day. Most days I'm tackling my "to-do" list, sending emails, etc. but sometimes I'm just thinking/problem-solving, listening to a podcast, or meditating. It's also the most quiet and peaceful time of day, when I can hear a pin drop, and really let the creative, visionary part of my brain operate, untethered.

I also try to tackle the toughest, most uncomfortable tasks on my list during this time, which often requires immense discipline. It gives me a deep sense of accomplishment and a feeling of "lightness" going into the day. I was inspired to build this habit by my late great friend and mentor, Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford, who was a huge proponent of doing the hardest things in the first hour of the day."

Having a proper breakfast

"There's a reason why it's called the most important meal of the day.

For me, it's never been hard to make time for a proper breakfast, as it's something I really enjoy and appreciate. This practice has morphed into me eating the same thing for weeks on end, until I start fancying something different, but always equally satisfying. My preference goes in waves, and I love just giving in to it, without any judgement.

I've found that this practice helps me look forward to mornings and starting my day on solid footing, while properly nourishing my body.

As of late, I've been enjoying having a lightly toasted cinnamon bagel (one-half butter, the other half cream cheese) and a coffee. Sometimes I throw in a side of bacon if I'm feeling daring! It's important to give my body the fuel it needs to start the day and if I can treat myself while doing so, it's a win-win."

Taking 10-15 minutes to digest the news agenda

"As a startup founder, it's easy to be engrossed with everything going on in the business and lose track of the broader context within which we operate. For me, it's vital to keep a finger on the pulse of world events and the social zeitgeist, in order to best serve our customers and other key stakeholders.

On a typical day, I'll pair my breakfast with an intense period of news gathering, reading and digesting what's happening in the world around me. Some days, when I have less time, I have to do this on the go and I seek out sources that deliver the news in a format I can easily and quickly digest."

Tending quickly to my plants

"Gardening is my favourite hobby and as a result, I'm now a serial plant owner with a collection of over 60 houseplants. It sounds like a lot, and perhaps it is, but I get tremendous satisfaction from nurturing them and providing the ideal environment for them to grow and thrive. They're also therapeutic for me, providing the serenity I need to help balance the rigours of entrepreneurship."

Listening to my favourite podcasts while I commute to work

"I have amassed a small collection of podcasts that I love, which have become mainstays of my morning routine. Y Combinator's startup podcast, Your World Within and What Now with Trevor Noah are a few that I listen to avidly. I've come to really enjoy the mix of business mentorship, personal motivation, comedy and social commentary that this lineup provides."