Five Must-Have Tech Gadgets For Everyday Life Amy Knight's must-have gadgets keep her organized and efficient as both a successful entrepreneur and a busy mom. From her iPhone 14 Pro Max for scheduling, to the Hubble Baby Monitor for peace of mind, each device helps her balance work and family life effortlessly.

By Amy Knight

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Must Have Ideas
Amy Knight, CEO and founder, Must Have Ideas

PART ONE

APPLE IPHONE 14 PRO MAX "Like everyone else on the planet, I'd be completely lost without my Apple iPhone. Not only does it keep me in touch, it enables me to schedule my diaries, stay connected, and generally organise my life from one easy place! I try not to use it when I'm spending quality time with friends and family, but let's face it, who does without a mobile now! The numerous apps that are available are amazing, making it easy to do workouts on the go, banking, booking appointments, and keeping up to date with the world. Plus, the Global Positioning System (GPS) is great for getting me to and from important meetings or any other new places I need to get to."

PART TWO

DELL XPS15 LAPTOP "My laptop means I can take work home with me or work on the go, depending on where I am if I'm not in the office. As a rule, I have set times when to work or when I'm spending time with my two young daughters, but laptops are so easy to use and a convenient way to get things done professionally. It also comes in handy for the odd film if we're away on a break, or, if I need to jump onto a work meeting."

PART THREE

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 "My Apple watch is great for getting me to where I need to be on time! Not only this, I can measure my steps to ensure I'm getting the right amount of exercise, and even the quality of sleep I'm getting, which is all so important as a business owner and mother. What's also great is that by keeping it all my gadgets from Apple, I can sync everything including my contacts and my diary entries, and anything else I want to. Taking the odd call from the watch can also be quite useful, or, to pay for things instead of digging out the card or phone."

PART FOUR

AIR PODS PRO "These are a brilliant invention, and they mean that I can accept calls hands-free, allowing me to multitask! I can also use the noise-cancelling features to focus on work or relax without background noise. It's also very convenient being able to switch between devices, such as my phone and laptop when I need to. Using them, I listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while commuting or if I grab a spare moment, and I can also use Siri for some quick questions, setting reminders, and controlling other smart devices hands-free."

PART FIVE

HUBBLE NURSERY PAL BABY MONITOR "This device is a brilliant way to have peace of mind and to keep track of my little ones if they are in a different room to me. It helps me to do things while they are having a nap, knowing that if they wake up, I'll be on hand, and ready for when they need me. More modern baby monitors come with features like video feeds, sound detection, and even smartphone connectivity, which are fantastic and they're so sophisticated, with some featuring temperature sensors which is great for any parents or carers."

Amy Knight

CEO and founder of Must Have Ideas

27-year-old Amy Knight is a disruptive entrepreneur, owner, founder, and Director of Must Have Ideas, a leading UK e-commerce company generating an annual turnover of GBP65 million. Specialising primarily in problem-solving household solutions, what started with packing orders on her dining room table and storing stock in the spare room has evolved into a thriving business with a 40,000 sq. ft. distribution centre in Kent. The business now employs 135 people, dispatches around 7,000 orders a day, and focuses on the highest standards of customer service. Amy is a mother of two young children, and she lives with her husband and (co-founder of Must Have Ideas) Rob Knight, in Maidstone. In 2024, Must Have Ideas achieved a place on The Sunday Times Hundred list of Britain’s fastest growing companies.


 

