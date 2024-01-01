Amy Knight

Bio

27-year-old Amy Knight is a disruptive entrepreneur, owner, founder, and Director of Must Have Ideas, a leading UK e-commerce company generating an annual turnover of GBP65 million. Specialising primarily in problem-solving household solutions, what started with packing orders on her dining room table and storing stock in the spare room has evolved into a thriving business with a 40,000 sq. ft. distribution centre in Kent. The business now employs 135 people, dispatches around 7,000 orders a day, and focuses on the highest standards of customer service. Amy is a mother of two young children, and she lives with her husband and (co-founder of Must Have Ideas) Rob Knight, in Maidstone. In 2024, Must Have Ideas achieved a place on The Sunday Times Hundred list of Britain’s fastest growing companies.


 

Latest

Technology

Five Must-Have Tech Gadgets For Everyday Life

Amy Knight's must-have gadgets keep her organized and efficient as both a successful entrepreneur and a busy mom. From her iPhone 14 Pro Max for scheduling, to the Hubble Baby Monitor for peace of mind, each device helps her balance work and family life effortlessly.

