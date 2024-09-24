Get All Access for $5/mo

Five Tools I Use to Run My Business Discover five key tools that streamline business operations.

By Muna Daud Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FlowSense
Loom AI

Muna Daud, the founder of FlowSense, a London-based startup dedicated to innovative menstrual care solutions, relies on several key tools to streamline her business operations.

As the 2024 Mayor of London Entrepreneurship Award winner, she shares her top five resources she uses to run her business and why they're crucial to her success. From Photoshop to Miro, each tool plays an important role in helping her run FlowSense efficiently.

PART ONE
PROTOTYPING TOOLS 3D Printers, CAD Software, Figma, Photoshop are my everyday essentials for creating and iterating on physical prototypes of the product and building the brand identity. These tools allow me to visualise and test every detail of the design production. They make it easier to quickly generate prototypes and tweak designs in real-time, helping us bring our ideas from concept to reality.

PART TWO
COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams are an everyday occurrence in my workflow. They serve as my virtual studio for collaborating with team members, partners, and users, especially during remote testing and feedback sessions. I also use Loom for recording—whether for training videos, feedback sessions, or pitching ideas, Loom makes communication easier and more personal. The ability to record and send tailored messages has streamlined how I share information with stakeholders, saving me time while maintaining the personal touch.

Related: Five Must-Have Tech Gadgets For Everyday Life

PART THREE
PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE Miro is my go-to for staying organised. It's more than just a vision board—it's how I keep track of tasks, deadlines, and overall progress. Whether we're working on new prototypes or conducting user testing, Miro helps ensure that the entire development process stays structured and on schedule. It's easy to collaborate on, making it ideal for keeping the whole team aligned, even when we're remote.

PART FOUR
GRAPHICS AND POSTERS I use Canva for all my creative needs. Whether it's crafting a business card, an investor deck, or even designing the FlowSense logo, Canva is my go-to for all things design. Its user-friendly interface allows me to quickly produce high-quality visuals that match our brand's identity. Plus, it's a great way to experiment with new ideas and make presentations more engaging, which has been key when pitching to investors and partners.

PART FIVE
LEGAL SeedLegals is the most affordable and efficient online legal platform for small startups. Whether I'm drafting agreements for collaborations, setting up founder shares, or handling customised legal paperwork, SeedLegals provides the necessary templates and guidance. It saves me both time and money, making it easier to manage legal processes without constantly relying on expensive lawyers.

Related: From Excess to Success
Muna Dawd is the Founder and CEO of FlowSense, a pioneering startup recognized as one of the Top 10 Startups of 2023 by UK Startup Magazine. Awarded the Mayor of London Entrepreneurship Award in 2024, Dawd is a multidisciplinary designer, engineer, and researcher committed to social entrepreneurship. FlowSense has revolutionised menstrual blood detection and tracking for the visually impaired, empowering women worldwide with greater autonomy over their menstrual hygiene.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Are You Cut Out For Entrepreneurship? Take These 5 Steps to Know For Sure

Entrepreneurship is a huge decision. So before diving in, how can you prime yourself for entrepreneurship before jumping in with both feet?

By David Busker
Business News

She Sent a Cold Email to Meta Judging Its Ray-Bans. Now She Runs the Wearables Division.

Li-Chen Miller is now the face of Meta's AI glasses — here's how she got there.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

He Left His Law Career to Start a Ghostwriting Business — Now He Charges Over $100,000 a Book. Here's What It Took to Get There.

Michael Levin taught creative writing to supplement his income. Then he did some math and went all in on a new business.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

Inflation Threatens 87% of Franchisees — Here Are the Ways They're Fighting Back

From soaring labor costs to escalating supply prices, franchise owners are facing significant economic challenges, mostly due to inflation.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Will It Take Nuclear Power to Sustain AI? Microsoft Is Betting on It.

Three Mile Island, a nuclear power plant, has been closed for five years. Now, it's set to reopen by 2028 to power Microsoft's data centers.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Small Business Owners Are Watching the Election — But They're Deeply Skeptical

Small business owners are following election news closely — but will the outcome actually help their business? They're not so sure.

By Jason Feifer