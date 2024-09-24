Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Muna Daud, the founder of FlowSense, a London-based startup dedicated to innovative menstrual care solutions, relies on several key tools to streamline her business operations.

As the 2024 Mayor of London Entrepreneurship Award winner, she shares her top five resources she uses to run her business and why they're crucial to her success. From Photoshop to Miro, each tool plays an important role in helping her run FlowSense efficiently.

PART ONE

PROTOTYPING TOOLS 3D Printers, CAD Software, Figma, Photoshop are my everyday essentials for creating and iterating on physical prototypes of the product and building the brand identity. These tools allow me to visualise and test every detail of the design production. They make it easier to quickly generate prototypes and tweak designs in real-time, helping us bring our ideas from concept to reality.

PART TWO

COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams are an everyday occurrence in my workflow. They serve as my virtual studio for collaborating with team members, partners, and users, especially during remote testing and feedback sessions. I also use Loom for recording—whether for training videos, feedback sessions, or pitching ideas, Loom makes communication easier and more personal. The ability to record and send tailored messages has streamlined how I share information with stakeholders, saving me time while maintaining the personal touch.

PART THREE

PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE Miro is my go-to for staying organised. It's more than just a vision board—it's how I keep track of tasks, deadlines, and overall progress. Whether we're working on new prototypes or conducting user testing, Miro helps ensure that the entire development process stays structured and on schedule. It's easy to collaborate on, making it ideal for keeping the whole team aligned, even when we're remote.

PART FOUR

GRAPHICS AND POSTERS I use Canva for all my creative needs. Whether it's crafting a business card, an investor deck, or even designing the FlowSense logo, Canva is my go-to for all things design. Its user-friendly interface allows me to quickly produce high-quality visuals that match our brand's identity. Plus, it's a great way to experiment with new ideas and make presentations more engaging, which has been key when pitching to investors and partners.

PART FIVE

LEGAL SeedLegals is the most affordable and efficient online legal platform for small startups. Whether I'm drafting agreements for collaborations, setting up founder shares, or handling customised legal paperwork, SeedLegals provides the necessary templates and guidance. It saves me both time and money, making it easier to manage legal processes without constantly relying on expensive lawyers.

