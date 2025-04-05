Your Job Search Doesn't Have to Be a Full-Time Job

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For anyone who's ever spent hours scrolling through job listings, copying and pasting cover letters, and wondering if their resumé ever made it past an algorithm, there's a better way. And it doesn't cost hundreds of dollars a year or require a personal career coach on speed dial.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to a job-search automation platform for just $39 (regularly $599). It's called LoopCV, and it's designed to make job hunting far more efficient for individuals and even entire teams.

The traditional job search is exhausting. It's filled with repetition—searching the same sites daily, uploading resumés over and over, tweaking cover letters just enough to fit the role. LoopCV removes that headache. After a simple setup—just upload your resumé, choose your preferred job type, locations, and salary range—LoopCV goes to work.

It scours more than 30 major job platforms, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and Glassdoor. Once new, relevant listings are found, it automatically applies on your behalf (up to 300 applications per month), or gives you the option to review them manually. That means fewer late-night application marathons and more time to focus on prepping for interviews or sharpening your skills.

It also finds recruiter contact info and sends personalized emails using pre-built or custom templates. You'll know when emails are opened and which resumés generate the most attention. That kind of insight gives you the power to adjust your strategy on the fly.

Prefer to run A/B tests on your resume? You can. Want to exclude certain companies or job types? Done. You're still in control, even when things are automated.

Business owners and managers can also benefit from this. Maybe you're helping laid-off staff transition into new roles, or mentoring junior employees who are eager for their next step. Offering access to a smart, efficient job-search platform like LoopCV is an easy, budget-friendly way to support their growth and future.

Why this deal is worth it

For just $39, LoopCV offers an automated, intelligent way to handle job applications, recruiter outreach, and job-market insights across 30+ major platforms. With personalized filters, resumé tracking, and the option to apply automatically or manually, it's a time-saving, results-driven approach to modern job hunting. This one-time purchase saves hours of work and delivers ongoing value. No monthly fees. No fluff. Just smart job searching—for life.

Use it now, use it later—this subscription to LoopCV Premium is yours forever for just $39 (reg. $599).

