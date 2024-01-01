Muna Daud

Bio

Muna Dawd is the Founder and CEO of FlowSense, a pioneering startup recognized as one of the Top 10 Startups of 2023 by UK Startup Magazine. Awarded the Mayor of London Entrepreneurship Award in 2024, Dawd is a multidisciplinary designer, engineer, and researcher committed to social entrepreneurship. FlowSense has revolutionised menstrual blood detection and tracking for the visually impaired, empowering women worldwide with greater autonomy over their menstrual hygiene.