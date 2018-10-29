Big Data
Customer Databases
You Can Use Data to Woo Your Customers -- Here Are 3 Ways How.
Want more emotionally connected buyers? Make data your wingman.
More From This Topic
Marketing
This CMO Took Her Love for Hard Science and Made It Work for Her Startup's Creative Marketing
Aleksandra Strub talks about how her ideas about marketing evolved over time.
Privacy Concerns
'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize
Is your behavior naughty or nice? Forget Santa: Government and corporations will soon be taking notice.
Analytics
Which Analytics Do You Really Need?
Descriptive? Diagnostic? Predictive? Prescriptive? Here's how to design your own analytics agenda
Smart City
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
Blockchain
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Big Data
I Doubled My Revenue in 12 Months by Analyzing These 3 Types of Data
Using data to make decisions isn't just for big businesses.
Big Data
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off
At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
3 Things To Know
Facebook Wants Your Bank Data and You Can Get Paid to Eat Barbecue! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Technology
Why 'Cognitive Computing' Is the Next Big Thing for Business Growth
This innovative technology is transforming employee contributions and optimizing business results.
Artificial Intelligence
How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI
Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.