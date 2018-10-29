Big Data

This CMO Took Her Love for Hard Science and Made It Work for Her Startup's Creative Marketing
Aleksandra Strub talks about how her ideas about marketing evolved over time.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize
Is your behavior naughty or nice? Forget Santa: Government and corporations will soon be taking notice.
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read
Which Analytics Do You Really Need?
Descriptive? Diagnostic? Predictive? Prescriptive? Here's how to design your own analytics agenda
Mike Brody | 6 min read
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
John Wechsler | 6 min read
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
I Doubled My Revenue in 12 Months by Analyzing These 3 Types of Data
Using data to make decisions isn't just for big businesses.
Ashley Hampton | 5 min read
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off
At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Facebook Wants Your Bank Data and You Can Get Paid to Eat Barbecue! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Why 'Cognitive Computing' Is the Next Big Thing for Business Growth
This innovative technology is transforming employee contributions and optimizing business results.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 5 min read
How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI
Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.
Harry Kabadaian | 5 min read
