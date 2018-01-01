Body Language
Eye contact
5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want
Use these tips to elicit the reactions you really want during those critical interviews or meetings where perception is everything.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
3 Simple Body Language Tips to Turbocharge Your Selling
From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
Communication Strategies
14 Proven Ways to Improve Your Communication Skills
Estimate the attention span of your audience, then cut it in half. That's a good length for your presentation.
Body Language
7 Body-Language Hacks to Try When Meeting New People
Do you know what a "power pose" is? Time to learn.
Behavior
Think You Sound Confident and in Control? Your Voice Says Otherwise.
Turns out you use different pitches with different types of people. It's a matter of dominance.
Success Strategies
10 Ways to Become a Super-Likable Person
Everybody likes a person who listens compassionately and speaks with honesty.
First Impressions
Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression
It's very hard to give a presentation so good that it overcomes a bad first impression.
Nonverbal Communications
13 Body Language Blunders That Can Make You Look Bad
Our bodies have a language of their own, and their words aren't always kind.
Negotiating
How a Hostage Negotiator's Secrets Can Protect Your Business
Making the deal is less risky when you know how to spot a fraud.
Body Language
7 Ways Body Language Speaks Louder Than Words
Even when people hear your words they are watching what you say.
Entrepreneur Courses
3 Critical Business Skills You Need to Master -- Now
You might be surprised at how important body language is to the success of an entrepreneur.