You're Not a Regular Boss, You're a 'Cool' Boss -- Would Your Employees Agree?
You're Not a Regular Boss, You're a 'Cool' Boss -- Would Your Employees Agree?

Unfortunately, it's very hard to be a cool boss.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 8 min read
10 Great Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boss
10 Great Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boss

It isn't easy finding the right present for the person who signs the checks. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
How to Live the Professional Dream as Your Own Boss
How to Live the Professional Dream as Your Own Boss

Here are three ways to make it happen.
Thogori Karago | 4 min read
12 Reasons Your Multi-Millionaire Boss Enjoys Working at a Small Startup
12 Reasons Your Multi-Millionaire Boss Enjoys Working at a Small Startup

If you're already rich, working at a startup is an adventure you can afford.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Is Your Boss a Bully? New Research Says There's a Surprising Reason Why.
Is Your Boss a Bully? New Research Says There's a Surprising Reason Why.

There's a reason why some bosses are abusive.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Simple Ways to Be a Better Boss
5 Simple Ways to Be a Better Boss

Care about your employees, and let them know.
Brian Hamilton | 6 min read
6 Types of Bosses and How to Work With Them (Infographic)
6 Types of Bosses and How to Work With Them (Infographic)

To maximize your success, learn the best way to work with you boss.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How to Sell an Idea to Your Boss (Infographic)
How to Sell an Idea to Your Boss (Infographic)

Check out these tips and tricks for pitching up the chain of command.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Do You Have a Bad Boss? Here's What to Look For. (Infographic)
Do You Have a Bad Boss? Here's What to Look For. (Infographic)

One of the top things employees can't stand is when their boss takes credit for their work.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
4 Ways to Make Your Boss Like You
4 Ways to Make Your Boss Like You

Remember: Your boss is just like your customer. He (or she) is always right.
Jesse Wood | 7 min read
