Here's How American Workers Really Feel About Their Bosses and Supervisors, According to a New Survey The results are in — and they might surprise you.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • 55% of American workers ranked their bosses as "excellent" or "very good."
  • Most workers believe their bosses are capable, fair and possess positive traits.

Despite post-pandemic pressures including long-stagnant wages and contested return-to-office policies, most American employees have positive sentiments about their bosses and supervisors.

That's according to a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, which included responses from 5,057 workers between July 17-23, 2023, aimed to gauge opinions about work situations. The findings revealed that 55% of respondents ranked their bosses as "excellent" or "very good" to work with generally.

Related: 5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows

The Pew Research Center report highlighted that American workers appreciate bosses who give them the flexibility to balance work and personal life, stay calm under pressure, and give credit when it's due. The majority of respondents felt that their bosses displayed traits like being capable, confident, fair and caring.

Workers also recognized their bosses' ability to set high standards, be open to new ideas, clearly communicate expectations, and make tough decisions. Only a small percentage of respondents (fewer than one in five) described their bosses with negative traits such as being dismissive, unpredictable, aggressive or arrogant.

The survey found no significant differences in responses based on income or race among white, Black and Hispanic bosses, though there wasn't enough data on Asian supervisors to analyze. The gender of the supervisor did not impact workers' opinions either, with a majority reporting no gender preferences.

Related: Employees Don't Think Their Bosses Can Hack It -- And Other Global Workforce Trends (Infographic)

Not surprisingly, a significant percentage of workers appreciate bosses who exhibit positive traits and foster a healthy work environment. In fact, 56% of workers ranked a strong workplace culture as more important than salary, according to a 2019 Glassdoor survey.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Managing Employees News and Trends Employee Engagement Bosses Employee Experience

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

How to Calm Your Busy Mind, According to World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

In this exclusive excerpt from Kwik's new book, he explains how to reclaim your brain and lower your stress.

By Jim Kwik
Science & Technology

Meet the Pizza-Making Robots Churning Out 600 Pies Hourly at PizzaHQ

PizzaHQ co-founder Jay Udrija discusses changes in the pizza Industry, new restaurant tech, and food service robotics that have amped up his business.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Health & Wellness

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Patti LaBelle

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

The Co-Founder of OLIPOP Dropped Out of College and Built a $200 Million Business. Here's His Smartest Advice for Entrepreneurs.

Ben Goodwin, CEO, co-founder and formulator of OLIPOP, shares his business tips and advice for those brave enough to chase their dreams.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

These Are the 10 Hottest Franchise Categories For 2024

Based on the trends, we're predicting which categories will be all the rage in 2024. Check out the list.

By Tracy Stapp Herold