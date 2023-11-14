The results are in — and they might surprise you.

Despite post-pandemic pressures including long-stagnant wages and contested return-to-office policies, most American employees have positive sentiments about their bosses and supervisors.

That's according to a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, which included responses from 5,057 workers between July 17-23, 2023, aimed to gauge opinions about work situations. The findings revealed that 55% of respondents ranked their bosses as "excellent" or "very good" to work with generally.

The Pew Research Center report highlighted that American workers appreciate bosses who give them the flexibility to balance work and personal life, stay calm under pressure, and give credit when it's due. The majority of respondents felt that their bosses displayed traits like being capable, confident, fair and caring.

Workers also recognized their bosses' ability to set high standards, be open to new ideas, clearly communicate expectations, and make tough decisions. Only a small percentage of respondents (fewer than one in five) described their bosses with negative traits such as being dismissive, unpredictable, aggressive or arrogant.

The survey found no significant differences in responses based on income or race among white, Black and Hispanic bosses, though there wasn't enough data on Asian supervisors to analyze. The gender of the supervisor did not impact workers' opinions either, with a majority reporting no gender preferences.

Not surprisingly, a significant percentage of workers appreciate bosses who exhibit positive traits and foster a healthy work environment. In fact, 56% of workers ranked a strong workplace culture as more important than salary, according to a 2019 Glassdoor survey.