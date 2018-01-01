Brand Identity

Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms
Brand Identity

Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms

With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
Tara Kelly | 6 min read
Why Your Brand Plan Is More Important Than Your Business Plan
Branding

Why Your Brand Plan Is More Important Than Your Business Plan

If people don't know who you are and what you represent, they won't do business with you.
Areva Martin | 5 min read
3 Ways to Build Your Brand Identity Using Content Marketing
Brand Identity

3 Ways to Build Your Brand Identity Using Content Marketing

Can your content pass the 'logo test'? If not, it'll be just another one of those generic articles that bombard your target audience each day.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018
Year End Planning

3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018

Think about the power of augmented reality for your business, and how you can encourage customers to immerse themselves in your brand story.
Erik Huberman | 7 min read
Never Run Out of Content: More than 70 Places to Curate Great Content
Content Strategy

Never Run Out of Content: More than 70 Places to Curate Great Content

It's a full-time job to build and maintain your brand, so check out these go-to places to share content.
Alfred Lua | 11 min read
20 Tips to Organically Market Your Brand on Instagram (Infographic)
Infographics

20 Tips to Organically Market Your Brand on Instagram (Infographic)

The world's biggest brands are marketing with Instagram, and you can, too.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
6 Steps for Converting Loyal Customers Into Enthused Brand Ambassadors
Customer Engagement

6 Steps for Converting Loyal Customers Into Enthused Brand Ambassadors

The best way to get more customers is to be introduced by your current customers.
Mike Kappel | 4 min read
How to Market Yourself Like an Artist
Marketing

How to Market Yourself Like an Artist

Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Jeff Rojas | 6 min read
Why Branding Experts Need to Step Out of Their Silos
Branding

Why Branding Experts Need to Step Out of Their Silos

The broader brand community needs to work more closely and more constructively together to help brands explore more effective ways to grow.
Pete Canalichio and Mark Di Somma | 14 min read
8 Steps to Spice Up Your Brand's Voice (Infographic)
Infographics

8 Steps to Spice Up Your Brand's Voice (Infographic)

Having a distinct and recognizable brand voice can really give your business a boost.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
