Loosen Up! Here Are 6 Ways to Get More Comfortable on Camera.
Video

Loosen Up! Here Are 6 Ways to Get More Comfortable on Camera.

Time is limited, and attention spans are short. Make a smart move, and use video to capture your audience and tell your story.
Tami Brehse | 4 min read
Facebook Unveils 'Surround 360' Video Capture System
Facebook

Facebook Unveils 'Surround 360' Video Capture System

The rig boasts 17 synchronized cameras: 14 along its edge, plus one fish-eye camera at the top and two on the bottom.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond
CES 2016

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

From drones to virtual-reality headsets, here is what will be popular this year.
Emily Price | 5 min read
Kodak Is Bringing the Super 8 Video Camera Back
CES 2016

Kodak Is Bringing the Super 8 Video Camera Back

Kodak's Super 8 Camera would make dad proud.
Jason Cipriani | 2 min read
Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone

Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus

Customers who bought phones between September 2014 and January 2015 can get their back-of-phone cameras fixed for free.
Jonathan Chew | 1 min read
Old Dog, New Pics: This New Nikon Camera Case Let's Your Pup Snap Photos
Dogs

Old Dog, New Pics: This New Nikon Camera Case Let's Your Pup Snap Photos

Pho-dog-raphy is nothing to bark at, humans. It packs all the feels.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
GoPro Leaps Into Virtual Reality, Teases Drone Plans
GoPro

GoPro Leaps Into Virtual Reality, Teases Drone Plans

Game on, GoPro. The California startup built for adventure seems a perfect fit for two of tech's fastest-growing trends.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Scientists Have Developed a Camera That Charges Itself
Technology

Scientists Have Developed a Camera That Charges Itself

Scientists at Columbia University created a prototype of a self-charging camera. Take that, Selfie Stick.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned
Selfies

The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned

From Disneyland to the Kentucky Derby, more and more venues are requiring that guests leave their selfie-taking devices at home.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
New Polaroid Camera Lets Users Print Images and Share on Social
Photography

New Polaroid Camera Lets Users Print Images and Share on Social

Two years ago, the Polaroid Socialmatic was just concept art. Now, it's the real deal.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
