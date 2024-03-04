Viral Clip of Rihanna Performing at the Ambani Pre-Wedding Party Sparks Lively Android vs iPhone Debate One user said it was the "greatest ad" for an Android phone, but the video's creator set the record straight.

By Beatrice Nolan

Key Takeaways

  • A clip of Rihanna at the Ambani pre-wedding bash has been circulated widely on social media.
  • The footage sparked a debate over whether an iPhone or Android device was used.
  • The original creator has since revealed the video was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP via Business Insider
Rihanna was filmed performing

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

A viral video of Rihanna's performance at the private pre-wedding party of the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is causing a stir.

In a clip that appeared to be posted by Instagram user johmasse, Rihanna can be seen in high-quality footage performing "All of the Lights" before the camera zooms back to show the viewer is watching from a distance. The stage becomes almost invisible when the camera zooms out completely.

X users seized on the footage, which led to a lively debate. One user said it was the "greatest ad" for Android, sparking many replies that were in agreement about that being the type of device used.

The original creator addressed the comments and said he had used an iPhone, however. In an Instagram story later shared on X, he wrote: "Yall asking me which phone I used to record the vids. This is the phone: Apple 13 Pro Max. I'm not an Android user and never will be, no shade."

A context note saying the metadata showed the footage had been shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max was later added on X. The note also linked to the Instagram story.

Neither the Instagram story nor the context note stopped some people arguing about the origin of the footage, despite the videographer posting more evidence of the iPhone's use on X.

The performance was Rihanna's first full live show in almost eight years, aside from the 2023 Super Bowl. There's been rampant speculation about how much Rihanna earned for her performance.

Anonymous sources told India Today that the performance fee could be somewhere between $8 and $9 million.

