By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony

Sony gives content creators a boost with its new ZV-1 vlogging camera, which is designed specifically for content creation with a selfie-friendly variable angle LCD screen, optimised body grip, and a recording lamp.

Sony ZV-1 camera. Source: Sony

The compact, digital camera features a deeper, shaped grip that offers stability and comfort when vlogging or taking selfie shots. It comes equipped with a directional three-capsule mic with windscreen to pick up your voice clearly, and it's also compatible with the Sony Bluetooth wireless shooting grip, which offers control of zoom, recording, and more.

As an added bonus, the grip expands into a mini-tripod for stable hands-free shots– a feature every solo vlogger will love. ZV-1 also boasts a stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS lens to help you to make content that looks flawless.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

