Safe And Secure: EufyCam 3

Managed by the new HomeBase 3 system, the eufyCam 3 is more than your average security camera. It leverages eufy Security's proprietary software, BionicMind, a self-learning artificial intelligence (AI) that will over time deliver 99% accuracy in recognizing different people, as well as detecting pets and objects.

With BionicMind, every time someone passes through the camera's field-of-view, their face, body and movements are sent to HomeBase 3. The more information the new data hub receives, the more precise its analysis will become over time- but how does that help you? Well, BionicMind's facial recognition capabilities automatically capture and classify past video footage as family members, friends, or other frequent visitors, so you don't have to.

HomeBase 3, BionicMind, and the mobile app also work together to identify and instantly notify you of strangers or intruders who've been spotted near your home or office. At the end of the day, eufyCam 3 takes the guess work out of keeping your property secure, while also streamlining the process of identifying possible threats, should the need ever arise.

