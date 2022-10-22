Let's Get Physical: FitBit Sense 2
With more than six days of battery life, Sense 2 is the perfect companion to keep your mind and body active
FitBit Sense 2 is an advanced, healthfocused smartwatch packed with features to help you manage your overall health.
With sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through an electrocardiogram (ECG) app and photoplethysmography (PPG) algorithm, you can keep tabs on your heart rate variability, skin temperature and more.
It also includes the new Body Response sensor, which measures continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management. Plus, you can unlock extended services with Fitbit Premium such as Daily Readiness Score, which gives you personalized recommendations for your exercise regimen, and Sleep Profile, a deep dive into your sleep data and progress, as well as over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions.
Source: FitBit
