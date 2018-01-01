Candy
Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups
More From This Topic
Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi
7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky
Hershey Rejects $23 Billion Mondelez Takeover Offer
For Candy Companies, Easter Is the Sweetest Day of the Year
From Candy, to Flowers to Cards, Valentine's Day Is Good Business (Infographic)
Inside Retail-tainment Hub Dylan's Candy Bar
How Dylan Lauren Makes Time for Family, Fitness and Even Her Dog
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut
Opening a New Store? This Candy Retailer Used Locale as Inspiration
Candy has typically been a sugary treat available in mom-and-pop owned businesses as well as franchises and chains but clever entrepreneurs have found candy to be a successful venture when they create the right atmosphere and customer experience. Successful candy businesses include Dylan's Candy Bar and It's Sugar!