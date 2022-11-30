Subscribe for 50% off
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Used to Steal Snickers From 7-Eleven 'Every Day.' Now He's Righting His Old Wrongs.

At age 14, Snickers were his go-to pre-workout snack, he said.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is paying back his hometown 7-Eleven in a big way.

The tequila entrepreneur returned to the convenience store where he said he stole Snickers bars "every day" for an entire year when he was 14 — so to make amends, he bought out every nougat bar on the shelves.

The wrestling star-turned-actor documented his act of kindness on Instagram, showing him buying all the Snickers candy and some lucky customers' groceries for a total of $298. The store clerk who counted all the bars got a special tip, too.

However, Johnson didn't buy the Snickers to dig in himself. Instead, he left all the candy on the counter and told the clerk to give a bar away to anyone who looks like they might steal some candy, so they don't have to.

In his lengthy Instagram post, Johnson said he used to steal the candy as his pre-workout snack because he was "broke as hell."

His family left Hawaii in 1987 after getting evicted from their apartment, and "got booted off the island," he told CNBC Make It.

Now, decades later, he's thrilled he was able to return, and "finally exorcise this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades."

Today, he has a net worth of $270 million, per Forbes.

