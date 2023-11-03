The almost 100-year-old candy takes its name from its founder.

With Halloween behind us, candy corn might be relegated to the bargain bin until 2024 — while shoppers add year-round favorites to their carts.

That might include the ever-popular Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the pronunciation of which continues to stump many Americans, Parade reported.

When the outlet contacted Hershey, owner of the brand since 1963, the company supplied Reese's recent Halloween video; in the ad, narrator Will Arnett reveals the correct pronunciation: "Reese's" should rhyme with "pieces."

Many people say Ree-SEES, but the correct pronunciation follows basic grammar rules. The candy was invented in 1928 by Hershey Company employee H.B. Reese, so the brand takes its name from the possessive form of his — hence the proper pronunciation.

Although Reese's started with its iconic peanut butter cups, the brand has since expanded to include other variations, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels and Reese's Take 5, per the company's site.

And nearly 100 years later, the candy remains one of the most popular in the U.S. In the month leading up to last Halloween, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were the top-selling candy by total weight sold, beating out M&Ms and KitKat, according to an Instacart report per CBS News.