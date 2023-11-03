Are You One of the Many Americans Pronouncing 'Reese's Peanut Butter Cups' Wrong? The almost 100-year-old candy takes its name from its founder.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • "Reese's" rhymes with "pieces" — though many people say Ree-SEES.

With Halloween behind us, candy corn might be relegated to the bargain bin until 2024 — while shoppers add year-round favorites to their carts.

That might include the ever-popular Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the pronunciation of which continues to stump many Americans, Parade reported.

Related: Reese's Thanksgiving Pie, Its Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever, Sells Out in Hours

When the outlet contacted Hershey, owner of the brand since 1963, the company supplied Reese's recent Halloween video; in the ad, narrator Will Arnett reveals the correct pronunciation: "Reese's" should rhyme with "pieces."

Many people say Ree-SEES, but the correct pronunciation follows basic grammar rules. The candy was invented in 1928 by Hershey Company employee H.B. Reese, so the brand takes its name from the possessive form of his — hence the proper pronunciation.

Although Reese's started with its iconic peanut butter cups, the brand has since expanded to include other variations, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels and Reese's Take 5, per the company's site.

Related: Want to Improve Your Creativity and Focus? Try Eating Chocolate.

And nearly 100 years later, the candy remains one of the most popular in the U.S. In the month leading up to last Halloween, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were the top-selling candy by total weight sold, beating out M&Ms and KitKat, according to an Instacart report per CBS News.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Candy News and Trends Reese's

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

AI Increases Worker Productivity By 14% — That's Why Embracing It in This Key Area Will Make Your Business Stronger.

AI and small to medium-sized businesses don't have to be at odds. By finding a healthy balance between technology and human touch, businesses can take their content efforts to the next level.

By Kelsey Raymond
Devices

Act Fast to Score a Refurbished MacBook Pro for Only $235.97 Now Through November 9

Tackle it all with this refurbished MacBook Pro ahead of Black Friday.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping with More Than $375 off This Refurbished iPad Pro Bundle

This Refurbished Apple iPad Pro plus accessories bundle is on sale for $290 through November 9.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Buying Prospect Data Seems Like an Easy Hack for Getting More Customers. But Is It the Right Move?

Purchasing potential customer info in an effort to expand a client base can be tricky. Keep these key points in mind as you consider it.

By John Boitnott
Business News

Mariah Carey Is Being Sued Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' – Again

Songwriter Vince Vance claims Carey stole the Christmas classic.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Starbucks Is Debuting Two New Drinks For the Holiday Season — Here's What's New This Year

The chain will roll out new holiday-themed cups and beverages starting November 2.

By Emily Rella