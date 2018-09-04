Change

How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment
community action

How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment

The city's unique ecosystem is making an effort to make change versus ineffectively reacting to the symptoms.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere
Pivots

The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere

Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream
Success Habits

Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream

Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor
Pivots

How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor

Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Leadership

Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over

Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
This Fintech Business Pulled Off a Major Company Pivot by Believing in Great Results
Change

This Fintech Business Pulled Off a Major Company Pivot by Believing in Great Results

Ratehub CEO Alyssa Furtado talks about the risk of expanding the business to go up against current customers.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
How You Can Be Part of the 30 Percent of Disrupters Who Find True Success
Change

How You Can Be Part of the 30 Percent of Disrupters Who Find True Success

The secret to transformation that enacts real change comes down to one thing -- the people.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs

What happens when you lose your job in a town where work is scarce? For many, the solution is to become an entrepreneur.
Jennifer Miller | 15+ min read
What Every Disrupter Needs to Know About Transformation
Change

What Every Disrupter Needs to Know About Transformation

Beyond the buzzword, disrupting the status quo requires insight into the art of transformation.
Patti Fletcher | 3 min read
How to Announce Big Changes Without Creating New Problems
Leadership

How to Announce Big Changes Without Creating New Problems

Get key employee buy-in before making any announcements.
Brittany Larsen | 4 min read
