Change in organizations is difficult and often met with resistance for reasons ranging from the liability of past success to escalating commitment. Improvisational theater and the power of creating shared narratives provide a rich metaphor and helpful tips for making change more successful.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the many things I enjoy about my city is the Improvised Shakespeare Company, which performs at the Denver Performing Arts Complex near my home. Every time, my wife and I end up amazed: The actors gather a random collection of audience suggestions and then spontaneously and collaboratively create a hilarious, one-of-a-kind Shakespearean play before our eyes.

I was reminded of their feat as I recently researched how leaders can help their organizations navigate change more smoothly. After all, we all know change is hard. With every change project, large or small, we struggle to adapt, especially as we face resistance from inside and outside the organization. But because change is essential for survival and growth, we launch the next initiative or implement the latest technology to keep pace with or stay ahead of disruption.

Related: How to Leverage the Power of Storytelling in Business Leadership

Why change is so difficult

Change in organizations is often met with resistance due to several core features. First, there's the liability of success, where past success breeds complacency and a reluctance to adapt. This phenomenon, known as the Icarus Paradox, can lead to overconfidence, self-assurance and deadly inflexibility. An opposite reason rooted in a similar bias of complacency is escalating commitment. In this pitfall, we continue investing in strategies even though they are failing because of the significant financial, emotional and social investments we have made. Finally, the self-reinforcing cycles of our past organizational decisions can inadvertently trap organizations in a downward spiral, where past decisions limit future options and inhibit innovation.

Related: Complacency Kills Your Business. Here's How to Fight It.

Lessons from improvisational theater

Improvisational theater provides a rich metaphor for understanding organizational change. In improv, actors work together, building on each other's contributions to create a cohesive narrative. This collaborative process highlights the importance of flexibility, trust and active participation. Similarly, in an organization, creating a shared narrative involves engaging employees at all levels. It requires a willingness to adapt and iterate, much like actors responding to unexpected developments on stage. By embracing the principles of improv, organizations can foster a culture where employees feel empowered to contribute to the change process, enhancing their commitment and engagement.

I was curious if organizations were using these concepts to tackle change. In my research, I came across Eric Hammons' article about the use of collaborative storytelling to propel change.

Related: How to Turn Company Values Into Shared Employee Beliefs

The need for a shared vision and narrative

A shared vision and narrative are crucial for driving change. They provide a common direction and purpose, helping to align individual efforts with organizational goals. This shared narrative acts as a "north star," guiding decision-making and behavior across the organization. As Hammons points out, "the ability to align different departments of an organization around a single vision for change is vital for successfully implementing enterprise-wide change initiatives."

The benefits of a shared vision are manifold. It fosters a sense of belonging and purpose among employees, which can lead to increased motivation and productivity. Additionally, a compelling narrative can spark emotional engagement, making the change feel more personal and relevant to employees' daily work.

Including employees in creating the narrative

Including employees in creating the change narrative is not just beneficial; it is essential. When employees are involved in the process, they are more likely to buy into the change and less likely to resist it. This inclusion can be achieved through various means, such as workshops, focus groups and collaborative platforms where employees can share their ideas and feedback. As Hammons notes, it's about "visualizing what the change will lead to and why it's better," which helps in aligning everyone's understanding and expectations.

Related: Kickstart the New Year with Shared Team Vision

Three steps to take now to make your change efforts more effective

To create more effective approaches to change, leaders should consider the following three steps:

1. Engage in sensemaking and sensegiving: Leaders must help employees understand the change and its implications. This involves communicating clearly about the change and its benefits, as well as listening to employees' concerns and ideas. Organizational researchers Harquail and King emphasized that managers need to talk about and demonstrate the behaviors and language desired to influence employees to support the change.

2. Foster a collaborative environment: Create opportunities for employees to collaborate and contribute to the change process. This can be through formal mechanisms like committees and task forces or through more informal means like suggestion boxes and open forums. Collaborative storytelling thrives in an environment where all voices are heard and valued.

3. Develop and share a compelling narrative: Craft a narrative that is not only logical but also emotionally engaging. This narrative should connect the change to the organization's core values and future vision. As Hammons emphasizes, "It is about telling a story that speaks in the language of all stakeholders."

Collaborative storytelling can transform how organizations approach change. By involving employees in creating the narrative, organizations can build a shared vision that is both flexible and anchored in core values. This process not only sparks emotion and engagement but also ensures that the change strategy reflects the collective aspirations and experiences of the entire team. Embracing these principles can make organizational change more inclusive, dynamic and ultimately successful.