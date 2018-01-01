Client Relationships

The Hermit Entrepreneur's Toolkit
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

The Hermit Entrepreneur's Toolkit

Reserving your time and space mostly for yourself is a conscious choice. These strategies make the most of your public-facing work.
Morra Aarons-Mele | 10 min read
6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts
Contracts

6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts

Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Broke Up With His Biggest Client
Partnerships

Why This Entrepreneur Broke Up With His Biggest Client

For Taktik Logistics Group to thrive, it would need to do what once seemed impossible.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
Build Trust with Anyone Using These 10 Proven Strategies
Trust

Build Trust with Anyone Using These 10 Proven Strategies

Look them in the eye, and deliver on your promises.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Four Tips to Successfully Scale at Your Own Speed
Scaling

Four Tips to Successfully Scale at Your Own Speed

Companies scale best when founders follow these steps to remove themselves from the heart of every decision, set boundaries and prioritize time management.
Drew McLellan | 4 min read
Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Conversations

Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex

Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Dodie Martz | 5 min read
5 Ways to Ease New-Client Onboarding
Client Relationship Management

5 Ways to Ease New-Client Onboarding

First impressions mean everything. Make sure you set the right tone to encourage continued conversations and find solutions together.
Rocco Baldassarre | 3 min read
The Business Benefits of the Handwritten Letter
Personal Branding

The Business Benefits of the Handwritten Letter

Somehow, the countless emails people write now seem unlikely to be read a century from now like we read the letters people penned long ago.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
6 Ways to Discover Problem Clients Before Taking Their Business
The Grind

6 Ways to Discover Problem Clients Before Taking Their Business

Not every customer will be your favorite. In fact, not every customer should even be your customer.
Michael Luchies | 5 min read
Courtship 101: 4 Ways to Facilitate Strong Relationships
Business

Courtship 101: 4 Ways to Facilitate Strong Relationships

Dating and prospecting are different, but not all that different.
Adam Fine | 4 min read
