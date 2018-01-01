Competition

6 Ways Healthy Office Competition Builds Teams and Improves Productivity
Company Culture

Done well, competition within your company can dramatically improve success, productivity and even happiness.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Why FreshBooks Launched a Competitor to Itself
Competition

After realizing his accounting and invoicing company FreshBooks wasn't innovating fast enough, Mike McDerment had to take extreme measures.
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain
Chick-fil-A

The meal-kit business has been heating up recently as grocery chains start selling them and startups begin to burn out in the face of increased competition.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Before Halo Top Became One of America's Fastest-Growing Ice Cream Brands, It Was on the Verge of Death
The Digest

Three things led to its explosion in 2016 that saw sales grow by a staggering 2,500 percent, its founder says.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
Snapchat

CE-Oh no he didn't!
Nicole Lee | 2 min read
When Larger Rivals Come for Your Business, Use These 6 Tactics to Stay Ahead
Competition

For smaller businesses facing off with larger rivals, your counter strategies spring from your value proposition and company culture.
Curtis Thornhill | 6 min read
Most Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Hustle and on Track to Meet Their Goals Despite Challenges
National Small Business Week

Square surveyed small-business owners to gauge their optimism and financial security.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Don't Study the Competition. Study Winners in Other Industries.
Competitive Advantages

Studying the competition leads to failure.
Bedros Keuilian | 6 min read
6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You
Competition

Competition among entrepreneurs is fierce. Be prepared for it.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
The Most Valuable Online Business Course You Can Take Is Studying Your Competition
Entrepreneurs

Regardless of whether your competitor is failing or dominating, you need to know why.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
