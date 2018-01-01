Consumer

How This Private Aviation Startup Found Its Niche in the Luxury Market
How This Private Aviation Startup Found Its Niche in the Luxury Market

Target the "executive" consumer.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It

A remarkably large percentage of entrepreneurs do far too little market research before launching their product.
Greg Petro | 6 min read
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront

Why the shift from producers to customers is changing everything.
John Sculley | 4 min read
Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire
Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire

A look at the consequences for businesses and shoppers.
Katie Little | 4 min read
The 25 Most Innovative Consumer and Retail Brands
The 25 Most Innovative Consumer and Retail Brands

Investment marketplace CircleUp picks companies that are pioneering new categories and re-imagining new industries.
Ryan Caldbeck | 15+ min read
Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?
Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?

Investor crowdfunding site CircleUp seeks nominations for its list by July.
Ryan Caldbeck | 3 min read
Up Your 'David' Status Without Taking on a 'Goliath'
Up Your 'David' Status Without Taking on a 'Goliath'

President of headphones company co-founded by 50 Cent on thinking creatively to gain market share in a field dominated by a big brand.
Brian Nohe | 4 min read
The Top 10 Consumer Complaints
The Top 10 Consumer Complaints

A new survey by the Consumer Federation of America lists auto sales, home repairs and debt disputes among the top consumer gripes.
Herb Weisbaum | 4 min read
Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs
Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs

Gasoline prices in June rose by their highest rate in four months, fueling an overall rise in U.S. consumer prices.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
U.S. Consumer Getting Stronger, Loan Delinquencies Continue to Fall
U.S. Consumer Getting Stronger, Loan Delinquencies Continue to Fall

U.S. consumers continued to pay down debt in the first quarter of 2013 as household wealth rose above its pre-recession peak.
Paige Gance | 2 min read
