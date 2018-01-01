Consumer Behavior

Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals
Consumer Habits

The first half of year is gone. Here's the data you need to amplify sales with better channel merchandising in the second half.
Tracey Wallace | 9 min read
Has Innovation Reached Its Breaking Point?
Innovation

Despite the collective suggestion, innovation is not dead. In fact, you can revive it in three easy steps.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
Pure Physical Retail May Be Doomed
Retail Businesses

Smartphones and mobile apps are brick-and-mortar's wrecking ball, but they can also be what saves it.
Matt Asay | 5 min read
How One Incubator Is Using Behavioral Science to Encourage the Products Customers Really Want
Incubators

Based out of Duke University, the Startup Lab wants companies to consider customer behavior in the design and the features of their products.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Music to Marketers' Ears: Americans Don't Totally Hate Waiting On Hold
Marketing

Hold the phone. We're more patient than you think, especially if marketers pull these tricks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
