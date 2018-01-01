Consumer Psychology

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red
Fast Food

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

It's a primal thing.
3 min read
3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals
Marketing

3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals

If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
Use Tradition and Ritual to Thrive In the Experience Economy
Customer Experience

Use Tradition and Ritual to Thrive In the Experience Economy

Smart design and new technology fuse to deliver what customers really want: a connection that resonates with the power of memory.
Allen Han | 4 min read
Power of the Purse: Consumer Activism Emerges As the New Feminist Brand
Consumer Psychology

Power of the Purse: Consumer Activism Emerges As the New Feminist Brand

Women are leading effective consumer boycotts of companies that do business with Trump brands.
Aleks Kang | 4 min read
Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?
Consumer Habits

Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?

These quirky differences in consumer behavior between members of the two parties matters more to marketers than to politicians.
Gretchen Littlefield | 4 min read
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Christina Baldassarre | 5 min read
3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'
Marketing

3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'

The new book includes a combination of big-picture insights and actionable tactics that will make this an instant classic.
Roger Dooley | 5 min read
The Intersection of Psychology and Marketing
Marketing

The Intersection of Psychology and Marketing

The fun part about marketing is the opportunity to discover new ways to trigger favorable emotional responses from consumers.
Eric Samson | 6 min read
Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Online Reviews

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof

Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
Chris Campbell | 6 min read
3 Steps You Can Take Now to Unlock Your Inner Innovator
Project Grow

3 Steps You Can Take Now to Unlock Your Inner Innovator

Ignore real-world limitations and you're a lot likelier to visualize the ideal solution.
Charlie Harary | 5 min read
