Credibility

Influencers

Don't Be Fooled by Your Number of Followers: How to Really Wield Influence

Beware of "vanity metrics." weed out the duds and and land the right ones for your brand.
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
Writing a Book

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Write a Book

Books get you attention. Attention gets you money.
Tucker Max | 15+ min read
Credibility

6 Ways To Increase Your Brand's Online Credibility

Instantly boost consumer trust with third-party awards, customer reviews and messages directly from your founder or CEO.
Ajay Paghdal | 5 min read
Influencers

9 Traits to Cultivate to Become a Powerful Influencer in Life and Business

Credibility is the foundation of influence. Bombast is the wrecking ball of influence.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Startups

3 Steps to Building Credibility for Your Startup

The majority of startups fail. Leverage what you've done in the past -- as well as who you know -- to beat those odds.
Kuty Shalev | 5 min read
Credibility

10 Ways to Cultivate Credibility

The clearer you are with people the better they will see your worth.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Project Grow

Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?

You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Project Grow

Third-Party Validation Is Your Secret Weapon to Closing the Deal

Validation by third-party experts can enhance a new product/service's reputation and credibility.
Adam Aronson | 3 min read
Communication Strategies

The Challenge of Communication Doesn't Stop at the Keyboard

How do you know if the message you send over email is the message received? You don't, at least not without following up.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Business Partnership

How to Woo a Corporate Partner in 6 Simple Steps

Remember that these 'marriages' may be easier said than done. Here are ways to make your potential partner fall in love with your startup.
Aleda Schaffer | 4 min read
