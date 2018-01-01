Customer Loyalty

In Order for Your Business to Grow, You Need to Turn Down Customers
Finding Customers

While it may seem counterintuitive, focusing on the right customers for your service or product is necessary for long-term success.
Hamlet Batista | 4 min read
Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead
User Experience

We're in the throes of a shift in the way applications are designed and consumed, and it is about to give the user even more power.
Jon Lee | 5 min read
Building a Solid Foundation for Your Cannabis Brand Is Step One to Success

Establishing a strong brand will guide hard business decisions, attract loyal customers and help you avoid costly mistakes.
Tim Winner | 4 min read
The $62 Billion Reason to Improve Your Customer Experience
Customer Service

There's a huge payoff to having a culture focused on outstanding customer experience. To get there, you need to do these four things.
Shaun Belding | 6 min read
If You Can't Solve a Customer Complaint in 10 Minutes, You're Doing It Wrong
Customer Service

It's time to invest in resolving customers' complaints quickly, easily and in the channels they prefer.
Joshua March | 7 min read
4 Simple Strategies That Will Help You Offer Excellent Customer Service
Customer Service

The story about Amazon and the PlayStation will warm your heart. It's also a great model for your company to follow.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
How to Take Your Product From Something Customers Buy to Something They Can't Live Without
Customer Engagement

Here are four ways to help your business go the extra mile and become an integral element of someone's day.
Kara Goldin | 4 min read
How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued
Customer Service

When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers
Customer Loyalty

Nobody will buy from you unless they trust you, but once they trust you they will buy again.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.
Customer Feedback

As an entrepreneur, you have to lead, but sometimes you have to listen as well.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
