Data Security

More From This Topic

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data
Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

On Wednesday, Apple began allowing its U.S. users to download their personal data, such as app usage history, calendars, photos and more. Here's how.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need
Technology

Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need

Not every technology is right for your business.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business
Blockchain

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business

Your competitors are harnessing the crypto economy's power. Don't get left behind.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Even if you're small, you're data infrastructure has to be robust.
Eric Schlissel | 7 min read
Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results
Google

Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
Technology

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail

A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Your Cyber-Enemy May Not Be the Person You Suspect
Cybersecurity

Your Cyber-Enemy May Not Be the Person You Suspect

The less-obvious risk often is the most dangerous. Protecting your company and personal assets starts with understanding real versus perceived threats.
Keith Anderson and Zane Lackey | 5 min read
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity
Data Management

Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity

Innoplexus is working on solutions in response to GDPR and other data privacy restrictions.
BizCast | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.