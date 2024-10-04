Get All Access for $5/mo

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No matter what business you're in, ensuring our family's safety online has never been more important. With cyber threats like data breaches, malware, and inappropriate content becoming more prevalent, protecting your family's digital world can feel overwhelming, and it can take up space in your mind that could otherwise be put to use growing your business.

With AdGuard's Family Plan, you can stop worrying and start enjoying a secure, clutter-free online experience. For just $18.97 (reg. $79) through October 27, you can lock in a lifetime subscription to AdGuard, protecting up to nine devices. Whether safeguarding your children from inappropriate content or shielding your devices from malicious websites, AdGuard can help your family (or your team) browse safely and without interruption.

This offer lets you cover all your family's devices—smartphones, tablets, or laptops. The plan is perfect for households with multiple users who need protection across up to nine devices. Whether your kids are browsing the web, watching videos, or doing schoolwork online, AdGuard keeps them safe by blocking harmful content, phishing sites, and intrusive ads.

Pop-ups, banners, and disruptive ads can make browsing frustrating (and slower). AdGuard blocks all types of ads so your family can enjoy a smoother, faster internet experience. No more interruptions or annoying distractions—just seamless, clutter-free browsing.

Every click online can leave behind a trail of data that advertisers and cybercriminals want to track. AdGuard's privacy protection features ensure that your family's personal information stays private. It blocks trackers and activity analyzers that monitor your online behavior, giving you peace of mind that your family's data is secure.

For parents, AdGuard's parental control system is a game-changer. You can block inappropriate and adult content, ensuring your children have a safe, educational browsing experience. And its malware protection shields you from harmful websites and phishing attacks. It automatically blocks suspicious links and sites, helping to keep your devices safe from viruses, malware, and scams.

Don't wait to take advantage of this limited-time price.

Through October 27, a lifetime of protection with AdGuard's Family Plan is available for just $18.97 (reg. $79).

