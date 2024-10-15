Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You have enough on your plate without worrying about forgotten passwords or data breaches. According to strongdm, 46% of all cyber breaches impact businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees. Sticky Password Premium offers a solution with lifetime protection for just $24.99 with promo code TAKE5 until October 27, letting you streamline your password management while ensuring top-notch security for all your digital accounts.

Sticky Password uses AES-256 encryption, the same security trusted by banks, to keep your login information safe from prying eyes. But that's just the start. With biometric authentication on supported devices, you can quickly and securely access your accounts with just a touch, leaving no room for potential security breaches.

What's more, Sticky Password offers cross-device syncing, so you can access your information wherever you go — on your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or desktop. This means your passwords are not only safe but also available when you need them most. And with secure cloud backup as well as the option to store locally, you have full control over where your data lives, giving you peace of mind that matches your unique security preferences.

For entrepreneurs and business owners, time is money. Sticky Password saves you both by eliminating the need to remember and reset passwords. Plus, you get access to autofill capabilities that make logging in easier, speeding up your workflow. Gone are the days of scrambling to recall which password goes with which account — with Sticky Password, all it takes is one master password, and you're in.

If you're ready to take your digital security to the next level, Sticky Password is the tool to make it happen. For a one-time payment, you're securing a lifetime of protection, giving you the freedom to focus on your business instead of your passwords.

Invest in a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium through October 27 for $24.99 with coupon code TAKE5, and gain peace of mind knowing your company's data is locked tight.

StackSocial prices subject to change.