12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty
Musicians

12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty

The legendary frontman of The Heartbreakers passed away on Monday.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
The Most Influential and Successful People We've Lost This Year
Brands

The Most Influential and Successful People We've Lost This Year

From Don Rickles to Chuck Berry, a sad look back at this year's losses.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
How to Handle 5 Success-Derailing Life Challenges
Life Lessons

How to Handle 5 Success-Derailing Life Challenges

Not everything that can wrong on your entrepreneurial journey will be anticipated in even the most thorough business plan.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
Got Your Post-Death Checklist? Grace Can Help.
Startups

Got Your Post-Death Checklist? Grace Can Help.

Grace connects people to end-of-life information and services online.
Sophia Stuart | 5 min read
The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91
Founders

The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91

Gaming pioneer Masaya Nakamura passed away on Jan. 22.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
3 Lessons From the Founder of WorldStarHipHop, Who Died Monday
Project Grow

3 Lessons From the Founder of WorldStarHipHop, Who Died Monday

Lee 'Q' O'Denat, who created the influential site, stood for what he believed in in the face of public criticism.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.
Business Planning

But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.

How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Mike Wood | 7 min read
Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95
Airplanes

Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95

Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Reuters | 1 min read
U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode
Tesla

U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode

The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Reuters | 6 min read
Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84
Silicon Valley

Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84

As co-founder of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, Perkins played a major role in the formative years of the computer and biotech industries.
Reuters | 2 min read
