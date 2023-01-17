Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Twitter Is Mourning the Loss of 97-Year-Old TikTok Star Grandma Holla

Grandma Holla's videos garnered millions of views on TikTok for her life advice.

By

TikTok's favorite grandma has taken her last bow.

Helen Davis, better known as "Grandma Holla" from her viral videos, has died at the age of 97. According to an announcement from her granddaughter, she died in her sleep following a long battle with cancer.

Davis, who was often seen in a hospital bed in her videos, garnered over 800,000 followers on TikTok for her reactions and commentary, which was often caught on camera by her granddaughter Chelle. In one video, that has 5 million views, the grandmother refused to swap out her beloved frappes for protein shakes, and her reaction was priceless.

@lotteryfrappeandlaughs

She don't play when it comes to her frappes

♬ original sound - Michelle
Following the news, social media erupted with posts mourning the beloved grandmother.

