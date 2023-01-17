Twitter Is Mourning the Loss of 97-Year-Old TikTok Star Grandma Holla
Grandma Holla's videos garnered millions of views on TikTok for her life advice.
TikTok's favorite grandma has taken her last bow.
Helen Davis, better known as "Grandma Holla" from her viral videos, has died at the age of 97. According to an announcement from her granddaughter, she died in her sleep following a long battle with cancer.
Grandma Holla passed away in her sleep 97 years old She'll definitely be missed & remembered Holla was a true #Scorpio & a legend on social media her last live with not much breath in her body she said I love you pray for me— DA REAL MS_ASSTY (@MS_ASSTY) January 15, 2023
#MrsHollaDavis
11/9/26~ 1/14/23 pic.twitter.com/mrNZnNqAz9
Davis, who was often seen in a hospital bed in her videos, garnered over 800,000 followers on TikTok for her reactions and commentary, which was often caught on camera by her granddaughter Chelle. In one video, that has 5 million views, the grandmother refused to swap out her beloved frappes for protein shakes, and her reaction was priceless.
@lotteryfrappeandlaughsFollowing the news, social media erupted with posts mourning the beloved grandmother.
She don't play when it comes to her frappes♬ original sound - Michelle
Grandma Holla Passes Away At 97— Mahalia Figueira (@games2311) January 17, 2023
Thank you for all the laughter and for being the realest on the internet #grandmaholla
Black women like grandma holla is why i go so hard for the anti-ageism agenda.— Thee Queen (@heirquote) January 15, 2023
the love, personality, humor + community tht became of her presence on earth throughout 96+ yrs of her life is invaluable.
may that queen rest in peace
love and solace to her family
Rest In Peace #GrandmaHolla #ThankYouForTheLaughs— John Richardson (@Solomon33John) January 15, 2023
We did have a Great "HomeGoing Service". The Family kept us at attention, & most granted her Wishes for Coffee, Flip Flops, Hat, Shirts, etc...REST IN HEAVEN HOLLA pic.twitter.com/h27hqy5mw8
