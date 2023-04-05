The tech founder was only 43 at the time of his death.

The founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday.

The tech entrepreneur, 43, was reportedly attacked near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, according to NBC Bay Area.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street around 2:35 a.m. and found Lee with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

BREAKING: Tech executive Bob Lee has died, his company confirmed to @abc7newsbayarea. Lee was the current CPO at MobileCoin, and helped to create Android and CashApp. More details live at 11. pic.twitter.com/CTRNm3af0y — Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) April 5, 2023

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

In addition to being the co-founder of Cash App, Lee is remembered for his work as the former chief technology officer of Square. Most recently he was the chief product officer of MobileCoin, according to NBC News.