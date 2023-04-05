Cash App Founder Bob Lee Found Stabbed to Death in San Francisco

The tech founder was only 43 at the time of his death.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

The founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday.

The tech entrepreneur, 43, was reportedly attacked near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, according to NBC Bay Area.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street around 2:35 a.m. and found Lee with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

In addition to being the co-founder of Cash App, Lee is remembered for his work as the former chief technology officer of Square. Most recently he was the chief product officer of MobileCoin, according to NBC News.

The CEO of MobileCoin, Joshua Goldbard, paid tribute to Lee in a statement to ABC7 News: "Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day."
