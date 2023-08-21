Laura Ann Carleton, a mother of nine, was shot outside of her store, Mag.Pi.

The owner of Cedar Glen, California, clothing and gifts store Mag.Pi, Laura Ann Carleton, was shot outside her shop on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. after the gunman confronted her about a Pride flag hanging in the window of her business, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, per ABC News.

The suspect, who has not yet been publically identified, fled the scene but was later fatally shot during a confrontation with police.

"This senseless act of hate and violence is unthinkable," San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe said in a statement. "This senseless act of hate and violence is unthinkable."

The Lake Arrowhead community is mourning the loss of a store owner who was shot and killed allegedly over a Pride flag that was hanging outside her boutique. Eyewitness News learned she was a mother of nine. https://t.co/uLLSd33amJ pic.twitter.com/EGxD2RsFIZ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 20, 2023

Carleton was 66 years old. She was married to her husband for 28 years and was a mother to nine children, according to the store's website.

Prior to owning her own store, Carleton worked at Kenneth Cole Productions for 15 years.

Cole paid tribute to Carleton on X, calling her a "long-time KCP assoc and friend."

An unnecessary and tragic death to a long time KCP assoc and friend. #GunReformNow #Pride2023 https://t.co/Qq9YW1htNN — Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) August 21, 2023

Carleton's daughter Ari spoke with The New York Times on Sunday, telling the outlet, "I just want the world to remember her for who she was." Adding, "And that she passed away in a place that she cherished, doing what she loved and defending something that was so important to her."