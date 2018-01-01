California
Flower, Vape or Edible? Survey Offers a Glimpse of What California Cannabis Users Prefer
The demographics of California cannabis users are not what many would expect.
Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market
Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?
They called it the 'Weed Apocolypse.' The day when the Golden State cannabis market would implode. Were they right?
Beware the 'Weed Apocalypse'
California pot entrepreneurs brace for the dreaded day, while consumers quite like it.
Privacy Concerns
California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data
It could be the dawn of a new era.
Solar Energy
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes
It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.
Elon Musk
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers
An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs
The Attorney General's new policy to resume unbridled federal enforcement of marijuana laws has inadvertently revealed just how entrenched the cannabis industry has already become.
You Can Legally Buy Marijuana in California But Selling It Legally Is Tricky
Marijuana's unique status as legal under state law but illegal under federal law makes the cannabis business unlike any other.
California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis
Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Golden State and that has global reverberations.