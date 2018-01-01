California

Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market

Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
John Schroyer | 7 min read
Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?

They called it the 'Weed Apocolypse.' The day when the Golden State cannabis market would implode. Were they right?
Ryan G. Smith | 3 min read
Beware the 'Weed Apocalypse'

California pot entrepreneurs brace for the dreaded day, while consumers quite like it.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data
Privacy Concerns

It could be the dawn of a new era.
Timothy J. Seppala | 3 min read
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes
Solar Energy

It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers
Elon Musk

An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform

A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The Attorney General's new policy to resume unbridled federal enforcement of marijuana laws has inadvertently revealed just how entrenched the cannabis industry has already become.
Andre Bourque | 13 min read
You Can Legally Buy Marijuana in California But Selling It Legally Is Tricky

Marijuana's unique status as legal under state law but illegal under federal law makes the cannabis business unlike any other.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Golden State and that has global reverberations.
Andre Bourque | 8 min read
