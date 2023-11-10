In-N-Out Burger Is Opening New Locations Outside of California — Here's Where It's Going Next The popular burger chain celebrated its 75th anniversary last month.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Photo by Mario Tama | Getty Images
In-N-Out LAX

In-N-Out is headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the company announced on Instagram.

But don't get in line just yet. The first location in the state is set to open "by 2027."

If you don't want to wait, the chain announced new locations opening soon in Texas, California, and Idaho.

Related: In-N-Out Burger Is Moving East. Is It Coming to Your State?

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family today. What started as California's first "drive-thru" burger stand now has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado, and more than 35,000 employees.

The company's popularity is palpable. The hashtag #innout has 1.1 million posts on Instagram, and some people have literally traveled to California just for an In-N-Out burger.

In January, the company announced plans to open its first Tennessee restaurant by 2026, with an Eastern territory office to be built in the city of Franklin.

Related: You Can Make $180,000 at In-N-Out, Writes Burger Heiress Lynsi Snyder in Her New Book.

In-N-Out celebrated its 75th anniversary in October 2023.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Fast Food Restaurants News and Trends California In-N-Out Burger

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

5 Tips for Using AI to Add Emotional Nuance to Your Business Messages

Here's how AI can help entrepreneurs connect through text.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)
Branding

20 Ways to Master Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn in 2024 and Beyond

As an active network of over 850 million professionals, LinkedIn is a goldmine for personal branding opportunities, especially for entrepreneurs.

By Vikas Agrawal
Business Culture

How to Navigate Business Challenges — 5 Reflections as I Enter Year 4 of My Startup

Success in the startup world combines innovation, adaptability and perseverance.

By Kate Isler
Business News

Jared Leto Scales the Empire State Building in Boundary-Pushing Publicity Stunt: Photos

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman was promoting the band's upcoming world tour.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Why This Business Metric is Crucial to Understanding Your Business

In the intricate tapestry of business metrics, CAC stands out not just as a measure but as a philosophy, guiding businesses toward both profitability and meaningful customer engagement.

By Ross Kernez