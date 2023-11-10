In-N-Out is headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the company announced on Instagram.

But don't get in line just yet. The first location in the state is set to open "by 2027."

If you don't want to wait, the chain announced new locations opening soon in Texas, California, and Idaho.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family today. What started as California's first "drive-thru" burger stand now has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado, and more than 35,000 employees.

The company's popularity is palpable. The hashtag #innout has 1.1 million posts on Instagram, and some people have literally traveled to California just for an In-N-Out burger.

In January, the company announced plans to open its first Tennessee restaurant by 2026, with an Eastern territory office to be built in the city of Franklin.

In-N-Out celebrated its 75th anniversary in October 2023.