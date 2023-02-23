A California Beach Town Just Banned Balloons. 'I Hope This Will Change the Way People Think.'

The Laguna Beach ordinance is the latest in a growing trend of coastal communities enacting bans on balloons, a danger to wildlife.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Laguna Beach in Southern California is known for its pristine beaches, million-dollar mansions, and expensive shops and restaurants — but don't expect to see any party balloons overhead starting in 2024.

The Laguna Beach City Council just passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale, public use, and distribution of balloons. The ordinance goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

According to the LA Times, people who buy or sell balloons will soon be fined up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Why is the city banning balloons?

According to a report done by the Ocean Conservancy, balloons pose a significant danger to wildlife.

"Like many other forms of synthetic debris, balloons can resemble prey and pose a threat to all kinds of marine organisms around the world, many of which are threatened or endangered," said Ocean Conservancy Marine Debris Specialist Nicholas Mallos.

When the balloons fall back down to Earth, animals, birds, and fish can get sick or choke, eating balloon fragments, plastic valves, and attachments. Many other marine animals drown when entangled in trailing ribbons or string.

Residents and business owners have also expressed concern that the balloons get tangled in overhead power lines and cause fires.

Related: 6 Meaningful Ways to Reduce Your Company's Carbon Footprint

Part of a growing balloon ban trend

Laguna's balloon ban is part of a trend sweeping the nation.

Maryland and Virginia banned the intentional release of balloons in 2021. Hawaii did the same in 2022. States such as New York and Florida are now considering their own balloon bans.

"We shouldn't utilize artificial stuff like single-use plastic balloons." Hoiyin Ip, co-chair of the Sierra Club California zero waste committee, told the LA Times. "This is horrible in terms of the impact to wildlife and biodiversity. I hope this will change the way people think."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

California Laws Environmental Protection News and Trends California Plastic Ban Wildlife Balloons

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

By Amanda Breen

Culture

The Secret to Succeeding at Your New Job Isn't What You Think

It's easy to sacrifice your freedom and work-life balance in your first 90 days to make a good impression. However, setting boundaries from the get-go will ensure longevity and success at your new company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

Black Business Leaders: Adopt Digital Strategies to Increase Competition

In today's tech-driven economy, Black small business owners have new digital tools that can help their businesses survive, thrive and stand out among corporate competitors. Here are three reasons Black small business leaders should meet this moment and embrace digital transformation.

By Jimmy Newson

Living

Amazon Can't Compete with This Deal on a Segway Electronic Scooter

A Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter is only $399.99.

By Entrepreneur Store