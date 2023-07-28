An LA Thief Cut a Hole In Store Roof and Stole $600,000 of Fine Wine. 'Like Something Out of 'Ocean's Eleven.' The wine crime was one of the largest in California's history.

By Jonathan Small

Lincoln Fine Wines

In a scene that could have been ripped from a Hollywood heist movie, a discerning thief with a nose for fine wine cut a hole above the wine cellar of an exclusive Venice, California wine store, dropped down into the dark room, and stole 800 bottles of wine valued at $600,000.

"It was like something out of 'Ocean's Eleven.' We just couldn't believe it," Nick Martinelle, the store manager of Lincoln Fine Wines, told CNN.

Now Los Angeles police are looking for the Burgundy burglar who they say worked with at least one other accomplice.

"We suspect there may be a person that is getting the wine handed down to them off the rooftop and possibly a getaway driver," Los Angeles Police Department Det. Joel Twycross told the Los Angeles Times. "It is evident that this was planned for a while, and a lot of effort was put into mapping out how to evade getting caught."

Photo courtesy of Tristar Investigation

Not a job for amateurs

Investigators believe whoever committed this crime knew what they were looking for and planned it out in advance.

Grainy surveillance video captured a man dressed in all black wearing a red-billed baseball cap stealing the booty. He appears to be taking instructions from someone on a cell phone. The theft took about 3 1/2 hours as the burglar methodically went through each bottle of wine to choose only the best vintage.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the stolen items included about 75 bottles that retailed for over $1,000. Some hot ticket items include a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve Champagne in an uncommonly large, 15-liter format known as a Nebuchadnezzar.

"This is an extraordinary list," wine consultant Melissa Smith told the Times. "A lot of them are things collectors would want in their possession."

The store's owner agrees. Nazmul Haque Helal, who has owned Lincoln's Fine Wines for years, told the Times that the robber passed over some California wines to target a few French rarities from the Bordeaux and Burgundy regions.

"It is very hard for me to digest. All my hard work snatched within a couple hours," Haque Helal told CNN.

Related: An Iconic New York City Wine Store Is Facing a Criminal Investigation

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Los Angeles Wines News and Trends California True Crime Venice

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Family 'Stranded' at Boston Airport During 9-Hour Delay: 'We Made Quite a Home Here'

The actors spent $600 on pillows and blankets while waiting for their flight.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

McDonald's Is Launching a Spinoff Restaurant Chain Based on a Beloved, Blast-From-the-Past Mascot

The company saw a lot of success with another former mascot, Grimace, in June.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Believe, Therefore I Can — How to Build the Self-Efficacy You Need to Start Your Own Business

You can unlock your potential. Let's get you there.

By Mikey Lucas
Science & Technology

This Is the New ChatGPT Trend That Will Enhance Your Business

ChatGPT plugins are becoming the new cool trend among entrepreneurs to enhance their businesses and engage more customers. Here are some insights into how they're impacting business enterprises, along with some potential risks that may accompany the benefits.

By Sahar Hashmi, MD-PhD
Business News

Netflix is Hiring an AI-Focused Role—and the Starting Salary is up to $900,000

The streaming giant is looking for a leader in its machine learning department.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Innovation

68% of the World Will Soon Live in Urban Areas — Are Smart Cities the Future for Humanity?

Is Saudi Arabia's NEOM a vision or a mirage? Discover the transformative power of smart cities.

By Asim Rais Siddiqui