'I Was Scared.' A Crazed Sea Otter Keeps Attacking Surfers in Santa Cruz. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services warn the 5-year-old female otter is 'aggressive,' but her behavior has bizarre family roots.

By Jonathan Small

In Santa Cruz, California, surfers are being terrorized by an "aggressive" sea otter biting their boards and forcing them to swim ashore.

"At first, we were like, 'Look how cute?' But then it bit down on the board and chewed off a piece, and we were like. 'What's going on?'" Joon Lee, an Apple software engineer, told The Los Angeles Times. "I was scared. I was trying to swim away, but before I was able to get far, it bit my leash."

Mark Woodward, a local photographer, has been capturing the sea otter's activities on his Instagram account @nativesantacruz. He says he's witnessed several "very aggressive interactions" between the sea otter and local surfers.

In one instance, the sea otter pushed a surfer off his board and caused him to swim away. It wasn't until a nearby catamaran saw what was happening and got close enough to scare away the sea otter and retrieve the board.

"It's getting to be dangerous, and I'm afraid that the sea otter, which was born in captivity and released when it was old enough, will have to be captured and live at a rescue sanctuary."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission told WRAL News that the sea otter is a 5-year-old female, and that the sea otter displayed the same unusual behavior last September. They are currently working with the nearby Monterey Aquarium to try to capture the otter.

In the meantime, they have posted warning signs around beaches where the otter has been spotted that read:

"Warning aggressive sea otter spotted in this area. Enter the water at your own risk."

WKAL News

Related: 'They Might Bite:' 10,000 Carnivorous Minks Are on the Loose After Being Set Free By Vandals

Why is this happening?

Researchers are perplexed by the sea otter's strange behavior. The animal grows to five feet, can weigh 70 to 100 pounds, and is normally docile around humans.

"This is very unusual and rare," Jessica Fujii, the scientific and operational leader of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Sea Otter Program, told the LA Times. "We have seen similar instances, you know, over the last several decades ... but the persistence and pattern of this particular otter is fairly unique."

Fuji was referring to a sea otter captured five years ago that exhibited similarly aggressive behavior towards kayakers. In that instance, the otter was thought to be fed illegally, often triggering aggressive behavior.

The otter was ultimately trapped and taken for observation at the aquarium. Researchers realized she was pregnant and raised her baby pup in captivity.

That sea otter was eventually tagged and released into the wild. Now she's the same sea otter attacking people — just like Mom.

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends California Animals green entrepreneur Wildlife

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bank of America Slammed With $250 Million Fine for Opening Fake Accounts, Double-Dipping Charges — Here's How to Find Out If You Qualify for Payment

At least as far back as 2012, bank employees created unauthorized credit card accounts in customers' names to boost sales and better evaluations.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Co-Founder of Casper Is Venturing Into Clean Energy With His New Company

In the latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' Jeff Chapin shares how his life experiences led him to his current entrepreneurial venture.

By Robert Tuchman
Devices

Save $90 on This Wireless iPhone Charger and Stay Powered up Anywhere

Get this speedy wireless charger for just $29.97 ahead of Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

17 Hospitalized, 2 in Cardiac Arrest After Ed Sheeran Concert in Pittsburgh

The hospitalizations are thought to be heat-stroke related.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.