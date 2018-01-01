Demographics

Why Instagram Won 2016 and Snapchat Didn't
Instagram Marketing

Why Instagram Won 2016 and Snapchat Didn't

A robust set of specialty features and high-quality content make Instagram a smart fit for business and equally fun for downtime. Here's how the platform is expanding its reach across different demographics.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Most Grads Say College Taught Them Few Critical Thinking Skills
Millennials

Most Grads Say College Taught Them Few Critical Thinking Skills

Millennials find that what they learned getting their degree is only the beginning of what they need to know to succeed in the workplace.
William Craig | 5 min read
5 Ways to Make Your Office Millennial Friendly
Millennials

5 Ways to Make Your Office Millennial Friendly

Your company can no longer afford to ignore what this demographic wants.
Ray Gillenwater | 3 min read
Here's What the Future of Work Looks Like to Millennials and Generation Z (Infographic)
Millennials

Here's What the Future of Work Looks Like to Millennials and Generation Z (Infographic)

A snapshot of what the newest members of the workforce want out of their careers.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Effective Marketers Sell to Customers on Both the Product and the Brand
Branding

Effective Marketers Sell to Customers on Both the Product and the Brand

Each perspective fills a different need for your market.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Research Market Size
Market Research

Why Entrepreneurs Must Research Market Size

Reasonably and thoughtfully estimating an idea's potential market size is a key step to successfully bringing an idea to market.
Louis Foreman | 5 min read
Who Exactly Are Uber's Drivers?
Uber

Who Exactly Are Uber's Drivers?

As the ridesharing technology megalith continues to add billions to its coffers, here's a breakdown on Uber's drivers and what motivates them to work for the service.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketing

Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?

Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
Jason Falls | 8 min read
Apologizing Is Not Great Customer Service, Only Fixing the Problem Is
Customer Service

Apologizing Is Not Great Customer Service, Only Fixing the Problem Is

Research shows people grow impatient repeatedly hearing "I'm sorry'' while waiting for a solution. Actions really do speak louder than words.
Jason Maynard | 3 min read
Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement
Advertising

Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement

Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
