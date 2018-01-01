Digital Media

3 Ways the Be-Everywhere Strategy Leads You Nowhere
Social Media

Don't get caught up in trying to be on every digital platform, taking a more focused approach can reap greater dividends.
Jeff Stephens | 6 min read
Digital Media May Be Hindering Your Ability to Think Abstractly, Study Says
Lifestyle

Here's another justification for all those physical books you've recently acquired.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty
Digital Media

To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Will People Pay for YouTube? After 1 Month, 'Red' Seems to Prove They Will.
YouTube

The initiative, launched in October, represents a momentous cultural shift for YouTube and arguably its biggest product launch to date.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
General Electric Creating Science Fiction Podcast Series
General Electric

Looking to increase brand awareness among a younger, tech-savvy audience, the company is producing a series about decoding a 70-year-old message from outer space.
Reuters | 3 min read
Meet the Business Strategists Behind the Careers of Today's Biggest YouTube Stars
Strategy

As digital celebrity has swelled, a new class of talent managers is helping creators build their empires offline as well.
Geoff Weiss | 7 min read
