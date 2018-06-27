Digital Trends
Digital Trends
Let's Get Digital: How to Actualize Your Transformation to Better Serve Your Customers
A complete digital transformation of your and everyone else's industry is closer than you think. Start planning your own with these 3 steps.
More From This Topic
Design
8 Inspirational Design Trends for 2018
Trends come and go, but they provide a meaningful look into modern ideas about aesthetics and usability.
Customer Experience
What Any Business Can Learn From Verizon About the Transformation to a Digital World
C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett takes you inside Verizon to speak with c-level executives from its Enterprise Solutions division.
Networking
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face
Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
Digital Trends
Having a Digital Edge Is Not Just About Technology
A survey of global executives revealed five key practices that differentiate the most digitally mature companies from their less advanced counterparts.
Mobile Technology
9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)
What's your mobile strategy to grow your small business?
Branding
Is Yours a Digitally Born Business? What? You Haven't Yet Embraced Your Brand?
It's high time you did.
Digital Trends
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Embrace the Next Phase of Digital Maturity, 'Cognitive Transformation'
Begin your journey now, or risk losing ground to nimbler competitors already on the road to cognition.
Ecommerce
How Can Ecommerce Owners Use the Latest Trends to Their Benefit? 5 Entrepreneurs Advise.
What mechanics do you have in place to engage visitors early? Think strategically about capturing their attention before they're gone for good.
Scaling
Trouble Scaling? Examine How You Approach Digital Transformation.
Research shows a large number of companies are lagging in the use of advanced digital technologies for non-customer-facing operating activities.
Trends
The Top 8 Digital Trends to Watch in 2017
Does your business have the tech savvy to survive in a digital world?