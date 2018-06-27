Digital Trends

8 Inspirational Design Trends for 2018
Trends come and go, but they provide a meaningful look into modern ideas about aesthetics and usability.
Kimberly de Silva | 2 min read
What Any Business Can Learn From Verizon About the Transformation to a Digital World
C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett takes you inside Verizon to speak with c-level executives from its Enterprise Solutions division.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face
Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
Having a Digital Edge Is Not Just About Technology
A survey of global executives revealed five key practices that differentiate the most digitally mature companies from their less advanced counterparts.
Doug Palmer and Gerald C. Kane | 7 min read
9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)
What's your mobile strategy to grow your small business?
Andrew Gazdecki | 5 min read
Is Yours a Digitally Born Business? What? You Haven't Yet Embraced Your Brand?
It's high time you did.
Kim Getty | 7 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Embrace the Next Phase of Digital Maturity, 'Cognitive Transformation'
Begin your journey now, or risk losing ground to nimbler competitors already on the road to cognition.
Jaimy Szymanski | 6 min read
How Can Ecommerce Owners Use the Latest Trends to Their Benefit? 5 Entrepreneurs Advise.
What mechanics do you have in place to engage visitors early? Think strategically about capturing their attention before they're gone for good.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Trouble Scaling? Examine How You Approach Digital Transformation.
Research shows a large number of companies are lagging in the use of advanced digital technologies for non-customer-facing operating activities.
Alex Yakubovich | 4 min read
The Top 8 Digital Trends to Watch in 2017
Does your business have the tech savvy to survive in a digital world?
Nathan Sinnott | 4 min read
