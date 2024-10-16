Curiosity Unleashed: How to Drive Innovation and Growth in Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.



"The future belongs to the curious."

Andrew Grill, an entrepreneur and digital transformation expert, embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, having grown up in a family that thrived on innovation and business.

Grill's book Digitally Curious emphasises the importance of cultivating digital curiosity as a key trait for innovators and leaders in an increasingly digital world. Through practical insights, Grill demonstrates how embracing curiosity in technology can drive innovation and help individuals and organisations stay competitive.

"I'm from an entrepreneur's family," he reflects. This upbringing instilled in him a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial journey, filled with its highs and lows. "I've got the scars to prove it," he quips, illustrating how these experiences prepared him for the unpredictable nature of running businesses.

While artificial intelligence (AI) is often seen as a recent phenomenon, Grill points out that the concept has been around for decades. He references Alan Turing, who posed the question, "Can machines think?" in a groundbreaking 1950 paper Computing Machinery and Intelligence.

"However, we've only seen in the last couple of years that it's become really popular because of things like ChatGPT," Grill notes, underscoring the necessity for entrepreneurs to cultivate curiosity and a desire to understand the technologies that shape their industries. He believes that companies can foster this mindset by "encouraging experimentation and fostering a learning culture."

For Grill, a curious mindset is essential for navigating the modern business landscape. "The more curious you can be, the more you know about your environment," he explains. This proactive approach not only contributes to personal growth but also equips businesses to meet future challenges head-on. His early experiments with technology alongside his dad laid the groundwork for his career, instilling a lifelong passion for exploration. "When I was just six years old, I used to do experiments with my father," he recalls, illustrating how foundational experiences can shape one's professional trajectory.

Grill emphasises the importance of leaders actively engaging with emerging technologies rather than delegating this responsibility to IT teams. "I think it's so important that founders and managers are spending time looking at this technology that surrounds them," he advises. He shares a personal example of discovering an AI transcription tool called OtterAI, which significantly improved his productivity. "It has saved me so much time... it just saved me hours and hours of time," he affirms, showcasing the practical benefits of embracing technology.

Discussing his book, Grill highlights the need for awareness regarding online safety and cybersecurity. "When you start overhearing people talking about the technology they're playing with, it's really gone mainstream," he explains. He asserts, "AI, Web3, quantum... they are transforming industries," reminding business leaders of the importance of staying informed in a landscape characterised by technological disruption.

Drawing on his extensive experience with high-tech startups, Grill recalls a pivotal moment during his tenure at IBM, (in various capacities from 2013 - 2017) where AI was applied to medical imaging. "This was revolutionary. We're going to see this technology become pervasive," he states, recognizing that the integration of technology is vital for survival in the modern market. Acknowledging that many founders may feel hesitant about embracing AI, he offers straightforward advice: "You need to try this technology," adding, "it's not a might have, should have, it's a must have." For leaders looking to cultivate a culture of continuous learning, Grill advocates for hands-on experimentation with new technologies, to try a "different way of doing something," he encourages, reinforcing the idea that leaders should lead by example.

While acknowledging the fears surrounding AI and its potential impact on jobs, Grill frames the conversation positively: "The answer is AI won't take your job. Someone who knows how to use AI will take your job." He presents a compelling vision for the future, suggesting that "if you use generative AI tools... you essentially gain an intern at no extra cost." This perspective empowers entrepreneurs to view AI as an opportunity to enhance efficiency rather than as a threat.

Regarding the ethical implications of AI, Grill points to the newly introduced AI Act in the European Union as a necessary guideline for businesses. "Companies that can anticipate where regulation might go... will be ahead of the curve," he notes, emphasising the importance of being informed and prepared for future developments. He also warns entrepreneurs about the implications of quantum computing and the need for data ownership.

Ultimately, Andrew Grill believes that cultivating a digitally curious mindset is essential for entrepreneurs. "It's not just about reading something or doing it. It's actively saying, I'm going to spend one or two hours a week trying these new things out," he advises. By sharing knowledge within their teams, entrepreneurs can foster a culture of innovation and exploration.

Grill challenges UK entrepreneurs to embrace curiosity and transformation in their businesses. His message is clear: "Curiosity can supercharge your organisation; it allows everyone to be more efficient and powerful."

As we navigate this fast-paced tech landscape, let's commit to continuous learning and experimentation. By leveraging the tools at our disposal, we can drive innovation and unlock new paths to success.

"You need to move from curiosity to literacy," Grill concludes, inspiring entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities of an increasingly digital world.

Digitally Curious: Your Guide to Navigating the Future of AI and All Things Tech by Andrew Grill is out now, published by Wiley, £19.99.