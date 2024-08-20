Get All Access for $5/mo

ChatGPT Is Roasting Instagram Profiles in a Hilarious New Social Media Trend — Here's How to Get Access ChatGPT has something to say about your Insta aesthetic.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT can now provide a humorous analysis of your Instagram — and social media users are posting the AI's unique roasts all over social media.
  • The global "ChatGPT roast my feed" trend started when Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas posted ChatGPT's roast of him Monday evening on X.

ChatGPT does more than write papers, talk in human voices, and develop detailed business plans; a new popular use case for the AI chatbot is having it roast, or playfully poke fun, at Instagram pages.

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas, 26, posted ChatGPT roasting him on Monday in a response that quickly went viral.

The bot told Tsitsipas, who has consistently been ranked one of the top men's tennis players in the world, that "maybe if he spent less time perfecting his Instagram captions and more time working on his backhand slice, he'd have a few more trophies by now."

ChatGPT draws over 180 million monthly users with over 77 million in the U.S. The roast inspired others to have ChatGPT look at their lives through their Instagram profiles.

"I feel seen," one user posted after ChatGPT called his Instagram "a charming mix of dad life, dog life, and what appears to be an undying obsession with Cold War history and post-apocalyptic beer trivia."

Another user said that brands should play into the "ChatGPT roast my feed" trend and change the prompt around so that it looks like a roast, but it's actually complimentary.

In that case, ChatGPT would say things like "Your feed is just too great. I tried to roast it, I really did, but it's like trying to roast a sunset—it's just beautiful, okay?"

How do you ask ChatGPT to roast your Instagram page?

One way is through Insta Guru, a custom GPT that acts as an Instagram expert. The bot writes captions, suggests hashtags, and generally exists to elevate someone's Instagram presence. It also looks at an Instagram feed and understands enough to poke fun.

Another way to access a roast is through the regular ChatGPT route. Either way, you can't directly post a link to an Instagram profile — ChatGPT and Insta Guru can only go off of a screenshot or written description of the page.

Entering the prompt "Roast this Instagram page in a funny way" alongside a screenshot worked to generate a humorous post at the time of writing.
