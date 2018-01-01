Direct Mail
Direct Mail
How Chief Marketing Officers Can Innovate With Direct Mail
The sweet spot of digital technology plus direct-mail effectiveness is out there, just waiting for you to find it.
More From This Topic
Green Business
Going Green With Direct Mail
Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
Ready for Anything
15 Unorthodox Ways to Get Your Foot In the Door
From dimensional direct-mail to video selfies, it's time to get creative about when, where and how you make your initial pitch.
Ready for Anything
The Science Behind the Sales Funnel
Get rid of empty leads by making your sales funnel consistent and efficient.
Marketing Strategies
How the Seasons Affect Your Direct Mail Campaigns
For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Marketing Bootcamp
3 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Direct Mail Campaign Is Opened
Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
Direct Mail
How She Built a $50 Million Postcard Empire
Direct mail never died. It just needed an upgrade.
Marketing Ideas
Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays
Set up a campaign around a holiday and give your customers a reason to come into your store, visit your website and buy from you.
Ready for Anything
Why Some Prices Are More Right Than Others
Learn to look at the factors that determine what your most attractive offer price is!
Direct Mail
How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area
Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
Marketing Bootcamp
3 Split Tests to Improve Your Direct Mail Results
If you want to increase your response rate, make sure you are ALWAYS testing something new.