Diversity Training
Brand Reputation
Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times
The company isn't downplaying the fact that its reputation has suffered, but it wants customers to know it's working on improving.
More From This Topic
Technology Innovation
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Workplace Diversity
Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does
You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
Marketing Strategies
How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.
Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Workplace Diversity
How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace
Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
Workplace Diversity
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company
Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Workplace Diversity
Ensuring Diversity Is Not a Distraction to Leaders
Focus on improving the workplace as a whole by maintaining a balance between diversity and hiring the best candidate.
Recruiting
5 Tips for Finding Diverse Candidates That Make Dollars and Sense
It is critical for business leaders to learn how to effectively hire diverse candidates
Workplace Diversity
Workforce Discrimination Is Costing Business $64 Billion Every Year
Raising the issue of job discrimination usually falls to those who are hurt most. Everybody else wants to change the subject.
Culture
5 Ways to Overcome Cultural Barriers at Work
Find common ground where everyone can understand each other and respect cultural differences.
Workplace Diversity
Sponsorship Has More Promise for Executive Diversity Than Mentorship
There is a new way to promote diversity in the executive ranks.