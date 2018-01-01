Diversity Training

Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Technology Innovation

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does
Workplace Diversity

You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.
Marketing Strategies

Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Rohit Prakash | 5 min read
How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace
Workplace Diversity

Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
Vivian Maza | 5 min read
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company
Workplace Diversity

Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
Ensuring Diversity Is Not a Distraction to Leaders
Workplace Diversity

Focus on improving the workplace as a whole by maintaining a balance between diversity and hiring the best candidate.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read
5 Tips for Finding Diverse Candidates That Make Dollars and Sense
Recruiting

It is critical for business leaders to learn how to effectively hire diverse candidates
Eliot Burdett | 5 min read
Workforce Discrimination Is Costing Business $64 Billion Every Year
Workplace Diversity

Raising the issue of job discrimination usually falls to those who are hurt most. Everybody else wants to change the subject.
Michael Welp | 5 min read
5 Ways to Overcome Cultural Barriers at Work
Culture

Find common ground where everyone can understand each other and respect cultural differences.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Sponsorship Has More Promise for Executive Diversity Than Mentorship
Workplace Diversity

There is a new way to promote diversity in the executive ranks.
Hugh Welsh | 5 min read
