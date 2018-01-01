Domino's
Food Businesses
Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled
Scott Gittrich used to work at Domino's. Now, as the founder of Toppers Pizza franchise, he uses his marketing to tell customers everything the big players are doing wrong -- and why his brand is better.
More From This Topic
Domino's
Domino's Now Has a Wedding Registry, Because You Know, People Love Pizza?
The company has baked a rather clever marketing plan.
Fast Food
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Machine Learning
How Human-Machine Learning Partnerships Can Reduce Unconscious Bias
The human tendency toward bias is so deeply rooted that companies sincere about not discriminating might need machines to help them.
Franchises
Facing Slumping Sales in India, McDonald's Makes Rare Change to Big Mac
India holds lots of potential for fast food chains, but new competitors have forced big eateries to keep things fresh.
Franchises
Domino's Now Makes Pizza Deliveries Via Military Robot
In Australia, but still.
Domino's
Domino's Customer Gets Free Pizza for a Year After Returning a Delivery Box Full of Cash
A Berkeley, Calif., man accidentally received $1,300 in addition to his pizza.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut Is Testing Uber-Esque Delivery Tracking Tech
The pizza chain is testing a tracker that lets customers know exactly where their orders are at nearly 80 locations in Texas.
Domino's
Why Domino's Doesn't Need to Go Full-On Fast Casual
With a strong first quarter, the pizza chain believes it has found the balance to bring customers in the door.
Pizza
Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills
A new way to split the check when you're splitting a pizza.
Mobile Payments
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1960 by Tom and James Monaghan. Today, the company is an international retail pizza chain and franchise that specializes in order and delivery using brick-and-mortar and e-commerce methods in approximately 220,000 franchises worldwide.