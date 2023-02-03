When it comes to pricey pizza, Domino's probably isn't at the top of a "Most Expensive" list.

But one TikToker is going viral for showing how going international — flight included — can be even cheaper than a pie from the beloved chain.

In a clip that's been viewed over 2.2 million times, influencer Callum Ryan took viewers on a journey from his home in the U.K. all the way to Milan, Italy to prove that he could get to Italy and back with a slice of pizza for less than the price of a medium size Domino's pizza that usually goes for £19.99 (or about $24.11)

Viewers were flabbergasted watching him snag an £8 flight from London to Milan and head straight to a pizza place that he said was recommended to him on TikTok.

There he received a free glass of Prosecco and ordered a Margherita pizza.

The results? The pizza was €8.50 with €2.50 for table service bringing the grand total to €11, or £9.72. Add that to the £8 flight and the grand total is £17.72 or about $21.37.

"We did it! We flew all the way to Italy for pizza for less than the price of a Domino's," Ryan said excitedly.

Though undoubtedly impressive, many viewers in the comment section questioned if this was really legitimate as Ryan didn't factor in the price of a cab or flight home.

"Bro how you get to the airport, how you get to the pizza place from the airport, where you staying," one pointed out.

"Cost of getting to the airport, cost of getting from the airport to the pizza place, cost of the flight home," another questioned.

Even bargain airline Ryanair, the airline that the TikToker used for his flight, had to join in on the fun by commenting "We still have £8 flights?!?"

"Apparently you do," Ryan jokingly responded back.

For those in the U.S. looking to pull off a similar feat, don't get too excited. The average price of a stateside medium-sized cheeze Domino's pizza is about $7.99.