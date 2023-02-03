A Man Went To Italy For Pizza and the Entire Trip Cost Him Less Than One Domino's Pizza -- Here's How He Did It

Influencer Callum Ryan pulled off the seemingly impossible on a recent adventure to Milan, Italy.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella • Feb 3, 2023

When it comes to pricey pizza, Domino's probably isn't at the top of a "Most Expensive" list.

But one TikToker is going viral for showing how going international — flight included — can be even cheaper than a pie from the beloved chain.

In a clip that's been viewed over 2.2 million times, influencer Callum Ryan took viewers on a journey from his home in the U.K. all the way to Milan, Italy to prove that he could get to Italy and back with a slice of pizza for less than the price of a medium size Domino's pizza that usually goes for £19.99 (or about $24.11)

Viewers were flabbergasted watching him snag an £8 flight from London to Milan and head straight to a pizza place that he said was recommended to him on TikTok.

@thatonecal Do you think the pizza was worth the trip…? ?? I can't believe how close it was ? #thatonecal #milan #pizza #dominos ♬ Green Green Grass - George Ezra

There he received a free glass of Prosecco and ordered a Margherita pizza.

The results? The pizza was €8.50 with €2.50 for table service bringing the grand total to €11, or £9.72. Add that to the £8 flight and the grand total is £17.72 or about $21.37.

"We did it! We flew all the way to Italy for pizza for less than the price of a Domino's," Ryan said excitedly.

Though undoubtedly impressive, many viewers in the comment section questioned if this was really legitimate as Ryan didn't factor in the price of a cab or flight home.

"Bro how you get to the airport, how you get to the pizza place from the airport, where you staying," one pointed out.

"Cost of getting to the airport, cost of getting from the airport to the pizza place, cost of the flight home," another questioned.

Even bargain airline Ryanair, the airline that the TikToker used for his flight, had to join in on the fun by commenting "We still have £8 flights?!?"

"Apparently you do," Ryan jokingly responded back.

For those in the U.S. looking to pull off a similar feat, don't get too excited. The average price of a stateside medium-sized cheeze Domino's pizza is about $7.99.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Franchises Domino's Pizza Travel News and Trends Italy

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Made Me Physically Recoil From My Phone': Lingerie Brand Apologizes For 'Creepy' Ad Referencing Ryan Reynolds and Bras

Online lingerie retailer Harper Wilde is under fire for a bizarre sponsored post it has since pulled from Instagram.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Viral Sensation 'Popcorn Guy' Has Earned a Gig at the 2023 Oscars

Jason Grosboll first went viral on TikTok for his theatrical method of buttering popcorn in a Texas movie theater.

By Emily Rella

Business News

The Scam Artist Who Robbed Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Blind. 'Some of the Guys Couldn't Pay Their Car Payment.'

In the 1990s, Lou Pearlman made millions creating the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. It was all a giant Ponzi scheme.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Marielle Descalsota

Living

Here's Why Hustle Culture Is a Big Lie

The social norm of hustle culture is a scam. The only way to ensure continued success is to take great care of yourself, prioritize your health, recharge your relationships and keep your body and mind fresh and energized.

By Chad Willardson

Business Models

3 Things To Automate In Your Airbnb To Achieve Location Freedom

Many people dream of having passive income through Airbnb. By following these automation tips, you can make that dream a reality.

By Jorge Contreras