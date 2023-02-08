A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman taking a fall while dropping off food at a customer's home has turned into a blessing in disguise after footage of the slip went viral on TikTok.

Lacy Keighron, a mother and EMT based in Summerville, South Carolina, was watching the security footage of her front door when she saw the heartbreaking video of a Domino's driver, Barbara Gillespie, stumbling while walking up the steps to deliver her food.

Keighron and her husband, who both work in the medical field, were able to quickly attend to the woman's aid, but the pair knew they had to do something instead of simply getting in contact with Domino's and tipping well.

"She's clearly having a hard time," Keighron wrote in the original video that now has over 13.4 million views. "She was so worried about our food but all we cared about was that she was okay."

"She's clearly having a hard time," Keighron wrote in the original video that now has over 13.4 million views. "She was so worried about our food but all we cared about was that she was okay."

Keighron then set up a GoFundMe for the Domino's worker, encouraging people to leave a "tip."

Viewers rushed to help Gillespie and thanked Keighron for shedding light on the incident while insisting that the elderly shouldn't be working strenuous jobs, despite the state of the economy.

"Why couldn't they have someone else doing the delivery," one viewer pleaded. "My heart breaks for her."

"This is one of those situations where everyone should donate and let her have some time off or something," another said. "That poor woman."

The GoFundMe quickly surpassed its goal and as of Wednesday afternoon, had reached $230,181 in donations.

In a follow-up video, Keighron and her husband went to visit Gillespie to tell her about the GoFundMe page, leaving the 72-year-old in tears and nearly speechless.

"I don't know what to say," she says emotionally before hugging the couple and thanking them.

In a follow-up video, Keighron and her husband went to visit Gillespie to tell her about the GoFundMe page. "We had NO idea it would grow this big," she wrote. "Since the minute we told Barbara, she has had full access to the GoFundMe as a beneficiary so she has been able to see/keep up with all the donations and well wishes!! We love you all and are so thankful for your kindness!!!!"

Keighron has been providing the public with updates via TikTok and the GoFundMe page.

"We had NO idea it would grow this big," she wrote on Monday. "Since the minute we told Barbara, she has had full access to the GoFundMe as a beneficiary so she has been able to see/keep up with all the donations and well wishes!! We love you all and are so thankful for your kindness!!!!"

Here's hoping Barbara can use her new funds and take some much-deserved time off.